How the creepy Unsolved Mysteries theme tune was made

Netflix has released volume two of Unsolved Mysteries, and while much of the talk is about the six new cases – including the death of Jack Wheeler, the death of a Jennifer Fairgate and the devastating crimes of Lester Eubanks – another big topic of discussion is the show’s theme tune.

The creepy music, which plays at the beginning of each episode, continues to spook viewers out, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts.

But while many agree it’s incredibly eerie and often has you switching the lights on in your room, there’s no denying it sets the scene for the chilling events that usually follow.

So, just how was the theme tune created? And is it the same as the original series? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why the Unsolved Mysteries theme tune is so creepy

Composed by Gary Malkin and Michael Boy, the original theme song of Unsolved Mysteries put the fear in viewers for almost two decades.

So, when Netflix decided to reboot the series in 2020, composer West Dylan Thordson took the opportunity to reimagine the iconic theme tune for the modern day.

With credits including The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Dust and M. Night Shyamalan’s latest outings Split and Glass, which has similar dread-tinged tones, the Unsolved Mysteries theme tune was right up Thordson’s street.

Speaking of his piano-led version, he told HuffPost: “I wanted it to almost have this soft, menacing quality. So I slowed it down tempo-wise, and the creators and producers responded well to it.”

To evoke a feeling of fear in the instrumental, Thordson used a “Haloween-esque” vibe.

He continued: “I framed it off with that piano arpeggio ― that sort of ‘Halloween’-esque vibe. And then I tried playing it very human-like, I guess, to make it feel more like a breath. The thing about that howling descent, it feels like a human breath, almost like an exasperation. With the current climate of everything, even previous to 2020, the world felt so congested, so I wanted to have this human breath [to represent that].”

Despite managing to deliver an equally chilling response from viewers, many will be surprised to hear Thordson didn’t actually speak to the original creators of the Unsolved Mysteries theme tune.

“I haven’t. The opportunity hasn’t come up, but I’d love to talk to them. It’s like meeting people. I always want to do it, but in some ways, I love just imagining how things are. I figure, at some point the opportunity will come up for me to discuss stuff with them,” he said.

“I read an article in the LA Times where they were interviewed and I found out a lot of like new information on how they approached creating the theme. Sounds like it kind of came together very spontaneously.”

Nevertheless, the same overwhelming feeling of fear can be felt from the new tune, with Thordson revealing why some viewers might feel even more on edge throughout different moments in the episode.

This is because musical cues are thrown in occasionally and the rhythm may be altered slightly depending on what the case is about.

“I wanted to approach the score with an invisibility and this yearning quality in all the episodes to find something. I really wanted to make the music less prominent to not knock people over the head with it. I wanted people to get this feeling of being drawn in,” he explained.

Well, it’s definitely worked because we’re freaked out and hooked all at the same time!

