What is Great British Bake Off’s theme this week? Week 5 Technical, Signature bake and Showstopper

The baking continues tonight on The Great British Bake Off.

Eight contestants remain, and that means The Great British Bake Off judges and hosts will have lots more in store as they search for the best baker.

Each week, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood set the contestants three challenges: Signature, Technical and Showstopper.

At the end of the challenges, one contestant is given the title of Star Baker, and another is sent home.

Last week saw Mark win Star Baker and viewers say goodbye to the lovely Sura, who many will remember for knocking over rival Dave’s pineapple upside down cakes in week one.

Upon leaving, Sura revealed her worst moment on the show, and nothing tops that moment in the first week.

So, as the remaining Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants step into the kitchen for week five, here’s what they’ll be baking.

What is this week’s The Great British Bake Off theme?

Week 5 – Pastry Week

What’s this week’s Signature Challenge? Good old Cornish Pasties

What’s this week’s Technical Challenge? Our lips are sealed…

What’s this week’s Showstopper Challenge? Tarts in a pastry cage

Enter a tent of dreams where the impossible becomes choux.

Pastry Week. Tonight. 8pm. @Channel4. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/BLkCq0tSfB — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 20, 2020

Week 4 – Chocolate Week

The bar was risen on this week’s Great British Bake Off

What was this week’s Signature Challenge? Delicious chocolate brownies!

What was this week’s Technical Challenge? Babka – a sweet, braided bread originating in Jewish communities.

What was this week’s Showstopper? A white chocolate celebration cake.

Week 3 – Bread Week

The contestants had to prove they have what it takes this Bread Week

What was this week’s Signature Challenge? Soda bread. The contestants have been tasked with making two, free-form soda bread loafs – one sweet, one savoury – with homemade butter.

What was this week’s Technical Challenge? Rainbow bagels.

What was this week’s Showstopper Challenge? A large decorative bread plaque in the style of a traditional Harvest Festival Sheaf representing the one thing they’re most grateful for.

All you knead is loaf. It’s Bread Week on Bake Off!

Tonight. 8pm. @Channel4. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/6uBRnNQqap — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 6, 2020

Week 2 – Biscuit Week

Prepare for cheeky innuendos and Bake Off puns (ahem – Prue!) as this week is Biscuit Week wasn’t short og

What was this week’s Signature Challenge? Florentine biscuits – a sweet pastry of nuts and fruit coated in chocolate – lush!

What was this week’s Technical Challenge? Coconut macaroons.

What was week’s Showstopper Challenge? A 3D biscuit sculpture of a dinner setting.

Channel 4

Week 1 – Cake Week

The 2020 series followed tradition, kicking off with Cake Week.

What was this week’s Signature Challenge? The 12 hopefuls were tasked with making a traditional Battenberg cake – a light sponge cake held together with jam, showing a distinctive two-by-two check pattern when cut.

What was this week’s Technical Challenge? The wholesome Technical – set by Paul – required baking six, mini pineapple upside down cakes.

What was this week’s Showstopper Challenge? The contestants were put to the test and asked to make cake busts of their favourite celebrities. By the end of it, however, you’d be excused for thinking they were actually busts of enemies.

The Great British Bake Off starts on Channel 4 on September 22nd at 8pm.