What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch Boris Johnson’s latest announcement

Last updated: 20th October

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to give another coronavirus address today, amid friction between Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Westminster.

It is expected that Johnson will announce Manchester will be moved into Tier 3, the highest level of lockdown, although it is unclear at this stage whether he has managed to agree on a deal with Burnham, who had previously been given a 12pm deadline.

The PM is expected to comment on the new restrictions for Greater Manchester, while he could also address questions about lockdown measures in other parts of the country.

No announcement has been made about who might join the Prime Minister, so it is not clear if the likes of Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, will also be in attendance.

Coronavirus updates now happen on an ad hoc basis, however, earlier in the year, they were a regular part of the television schedule when lockdown first began.

Read on for everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

The Prime Minister will address the nation this afternoon at 5pm, relaying the latest COVID-19 information and restrictions to the general public.

The BBC News special will begin at 4:30pm.

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing today?

The update is broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

The daily briefings have been broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel in the past, while the BBC also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme each day that featured the daily briefing.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Today’s address will be lead by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It is unclear which, if any, government advisers he will be joined by for the briefing.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

It is expected today’s briefing will address the latest talks between Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Westminster, as they look to find a path that suits both.

Burnham had been unhappy about accepting the move into Tier 3 without financial help from the government, with local leaders said to be arguing for a minimum of £75m in government support.

The government had earlier set a deadline of 12pm for a deal to be struck, with Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick hinting that the prime minister could impose top tier measures in the case of no deal being agreed.

Liverpool City Region and Lancashire are currently the only regions who are under the toughest lockdown restrictions, and officials in Greater Manchester have been fighting government plans that would make it the third area to be moved into Tier 3.

According to BBC journalist Lewis Goodall, a second phone call between the Johnson Andy Burnham has been arranged as they attempt to agree on a deal.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Yes, the Prime Minister will lead today’s briefing.

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his case of coronavirus. However, other senior ministers have stepped in for him on numerous occasions.

Other ministers that have led briefings in the past include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

