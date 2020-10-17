When is Channel 4 Lockdown debate on TV?

With the government having recently announced the new lockdown ‘tier’ system in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, just about everybody has had something to say on the matter.

Whether people think the restrictions are too tough or don’t go far enough, it’s an issue that affects everyone in the country – and now Channel 4 has announced a live lockdown debate.

Divided Britain: The Lockdown Debate will include a specially-commissioned poll that aims to give a comprehensive view of whether people believe current lockdown measures are too severe or not strong enough. Channel 4 also says the survey will map the popularity of a so-called circuit break, opinions regarding the state of the economy and how the situation has impacted on physical and mental health.

“As the divisions of opinion across the country intensify, this important debate will give a snapshot of public opinion on these recently announced restrictions and ask what should be next for the UK?” said Channel 4’s Head of News and Current Affairs and Sport, Louisa Compton.

ITN Productions Managing Director Television and Executive Producer, Ian Rumsey added: “This is a crucial moment for Britain and the fight against coronavirus. This debate will give a real sense of what people all over the UK really feel – and where they think the priorities should lie.”

Read on for everything you need to know about Divided Britain: The Lockdown Debate, including who’s presenting, who’s taking part and when you can watch it.

When is Divided Britain: The Lockdown Debate on TV?

The hour-long programme takes place this Sunday, 18th October at 6pm on Channel 4.

The debate will be filmed in Manchester and will take place in front of a carefully selected live socially-distanced audience of people living in the same households.

Who’s taking part in Divided Britain: The Lockdown Debate?

An exact list of names has not been provided, but Channel 4 promises “politicians, business owners, doctors and scientists” will all be present to debate the critical issues facing the UK.

Who is presenting Divided Britain: The Lockdown Debate?

Journalist and long-standing Channel 4 news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murphy will chair the debate.

Guru-Murphy has vast experience when it comes to presenting topical programmes on the channel, including leader’s debates during general election campaigns.

