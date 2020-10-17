Meet Clara Amfo – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and BBC Radio 1 presenter

Clara Amfo is gearing up for her debut on Strictly Come Dancing and all eyes are on who her partner will be.

She was announced as part of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up back in September and the hard work started there.

Clara will be joining a raft of famous faces on 17th October when she finds out which one of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals she will be dancing with throughout the competition.

The BBC radio star certainly knows her music inside-out, but can she get to that all-important Glitterball trophy?

We don’t have long to wait so here’s everything you need to know about Clara Amfo ahead of the Strictly launch.

Who is Clara Amfo?

Age: 36

Instagram: @claraamfo

Twitter: @claraamfo

Job: Radio DJ and television presenter

Best known for her 10am – 1pm show on BBC Radio 1, home of the Live Lounge, Clara is a radio DJ and television presenter.

Her credits as a television presenter include One World: Together at Home (BBC One), ITV2’s coverage of The BRIT Awards and the BBC’s coverage of Glastonbury Festival, Radio 1’s Big Weekend, and The Proms.

Clara is also the host of Sony Music and Spotify podcast This City, a part of the BAFTA TV Awards presenting team and a recurrent presence on the judging panel for the Mercury Prize.

And she’s no stranger to the red carpet either, having hosted European and world film premieres for Elton John’s Rocketman, The Crimes Of Grindelwald, Marvel’s Black Panther, Birds of Prey and The Royal European Premiere of Disney’s The Lion King.

She recently appeared on the September 2020 Activism Now cover of British Vogue, and was named as a contributing editor to Elle magazine.

What has Clara said about Strictly?

Clara’s Strictly signing was announced on Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James.

Speaking about the opportunity, the 36-year-old said: “As we know this year has been a real challenge and escapism through dancing is something I know we all enjoy, so to be taught by a pro and live a fantasy is something that I can’t wait to fully embrace, see you on the dance floor!”

The presenter also shared the news to her Twitter followers, reposting the announcement from the official Strictly Come Dancing page with the caption: “This is happening!”

Putting her own twist on Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion’s new song WAP, she then commented: “Waltzing A** Person.”

So this is happening! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/FQiaHgma7P — Clara Amfo (@claraamfo) September 2, 2020

Clara previously revealed that she’d be honoured to join the highly coveted BBC One dance show.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, the presenter said: “It’s an amazing show and I’d be honoured if they asked me, I’m just a fan of the show.”

“I’ve got friends who’ve done it – Dev [Griffin] from Radio 1 did it and he was robbed. It’s such an amazing show but I’m just a fan.”

During the last series, Clara got a chance to peak behind-the-scenes, and she said it was “really interesting.”

She added: “It’s like Formula One how they do it backstage. There’s a team rushing in and out and it becomes like one world to another. But I’m just a fangirl.”

Now, she’ll get a chance to experience it all for herself!

