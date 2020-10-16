When is Martin Freeman police drama The Responder on BBC Two?

Martin Freeman (The Hobbit, Breeders) will play an urgent response police officer in a brand new upcoming BBC Two comedy-drama, The Responder, a six-part series penned by ex-police officer Tony Schumacher.

Based on Schumacher’s real experiences on the job, Freeman plays protagonist Chris, an officer on the beat in Liverpool, and who is tasked with six night shifts – each of which he completes over the course of one of six episodes.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Responder.

When is The Responder on TV?

The series was first announced back in February 2020 alongside a slate of other programmes, including Conversations with Friends (based on the book of the same name by Normal People’s Sally Rooney).

It’s not yet known whether filming has begun on the project, or when it will air on BBC Two.

What is The Responder about?

The show its based on the real-life experiences of ex-police officer Tony Schumacher, a first-time television writer who said of the BBC commission: “If you had told me six years ago that I would be working with the BBC, a company of the calibre of Dancing Ledge, and an actor with the talent of Martin Freeman, I would have thrown you out of my taxi for being drunk.

“And yet here I am, surrounded and supported by all these great people, and able to launch this story on one of the greatest TV channels in the world. It turns out that dreams can come true after all.” In the show, officer Chris is on the beat for six night shifts, during which he balances both the challenging and sometimes hilarious aspects of his job alongside his own personal issues, including his mental health and a struggling marriage.

The Responder cast

Martin Freeman, of Black Panther and The Hobbit franchise fame, will play the titular “first responder”, Chris.

Freeman said: “Tony Schumacher’s script for The Responder resonated with me immediately. It felt like nothing that I’d read or seen. Great to work with Laurence and Chris at Dancing Ledge again and finding a home at the BBC has been a wonderful start to the journey.”

We’ll update this page with any more casting announcements.

The Responder trailer

There’s no trailer yet, but we’ll keep this page updated.

