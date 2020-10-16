Can I apply for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 tickets? Latest updates on audience

There’s many things we love about Strictly Come Dancing, and asides from the amazing celebs and dances, the live studio audience is one of those things.

Fans will be surprised to hear that with a few safety measures in place, the 18th series will be going ahead with a studio audience.

This means viewers will get to see this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up right in the flesh – how exciting!

Here’s everything you need you need to know about applying for tickets for this year’s show.

Can I get tickets for Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

As there will be a studio audience for this year, tickets are available.

The BBC recently released updated guidelines on how to apply for tickets during the pandemic on the BBC Shows and Tours website.

RadioTimes.com understands that the random draw has now closed for tickets, however, unsuccessful applicants will go onto the waiting list, and others can join the mailing list to be notified about more releases.

The BBC have advised that members of the public read the full terms and conditions, and make access requirements known during the application process.

As spaces will be limited in the studio, for the first time ever tickets are being allocated to groups of four allowing for families to come along as a family bubble or household group.

The number of tickets and dates you are eligible for has also been restricted and individuals can apply for a maximum of four tickets per show.

Applications for smaller groups, however, will not be permitted to make the most use of the available studio space.

As well as this, multiple applications for the same date will be disregarded, but you can apply for as many dates as you wish. You’ll only receive tickets for one date, though, and this is non-transferable, so fans should be careful when selecting dates.

Applicants will only be notified if they’re successful and tickets will be sent out two to three weeks before each recording.

Registration closed at 10pm on Sunday 20 September, roughly a month before Strictly’s live shows on October 24th.

The minimum age for guests is 14 and all under 18s must be accompanied by an adult on the night.

You can find full details on how to apply, dates, times and the ID required, here.

Good luck!

Will the audience be required to follow any safety measures?

The BBC Shows and Tours website has listed all the guidelines the audience will have to follow this year, including wearing face coverings during the recording and while on site at Elstree.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of coronavirus are strongly advised not to attend.

The site reads: “Please do not attend the show if you begin to develop any of the symptoms of coronavirus or if you have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus – and please be aware that the BBC will be supporting the NHS Test and Trace scheme.”

