Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. The Mandalorian season 3 “on schedule” to start filming this year

The Mandalorian season 3 “on schedule” to start filming this year

Baby Yoda 1, Coronavirus 0.

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
The Mandalorian

While shows WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s one big Disney Plus project that is still on track: The Mandalorian season three.

Advertisement

That’s according to showrunner Jon Favreau, who says that the live-action Star Wars series is on schedule to start shooting before the end of this year.

“We’re operating under the assumption that we’ll be able to go forward,” Favreau told Variety.

“We’re in very small situations and oftentimes we have a lot of characters in masks,” he added, referring to filming conditions on the show.

“We also have a lot of digital work that augments things. So we’re a show that’s probably well-equipped to be flexible based on the protocols that are emerging surrounding work restarting.”

In the same interview, Favreau also spoke about the possibility of a Mandalorian movie. He revealed producers were “definitely open to it and excited to see where the story leads us and have that flexibility — because there’s no rulebook now.”

He added: “The line is blurring now. Things that you would have only seen in the movie theatre, you’re seeing on streaming, and I think it could go the other way as well.”

Pedro Pascal, who plays the beskar-plated bounty hunter, also showed he would be open to a Mandalorian feature film.

“I think that the work is so beautiful that I would love for that to be held by a big-screen experience,” he said.

“But it seems to work so well that also I’m not sure it’s something that I would want corrupted by any kind of change, you know? I mean, I certainly know that the challenge can be met. It’s not like these people don’t have the experience. If anybody can do it, they can!”

Advertisement

The Mandalorian season two starts on Disney Plus Friday 30th October. Sign up to Disney+ for £59.99 a year and £5.99 a month. Check out our lists of the best shows on Disney Plusbest movies on Disney Plus or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Tags

All about The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Food hamper from TheFoodMarket.com

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £30 off a luxury food hamper!

Indulge in a premium cheese, charcuterie and wine bundle – delivered direct to your door

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Giancarlo Esposito stars in The Mandalorian as Moff Gideon

The Mandalorian: What is the Darksaber?

Moff Gideon

The Mandalorian’s new teaser features ominous Moff Gideon voiceover as he sets sights on Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus (Disney+)

Watch now The best TV series on Disney+

Partnered content Disney+
Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Chewbacca and Han Solo

300+ General knowledge questions and answers for your virtual quiz (new questions)