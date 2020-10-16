What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch Boris Johnson’s latest announcement

Last updated: 16th October

Amid rising coronavirus cases across the country, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to make another televised address to the UK nation today.

The briefing will follow the news Lancashire is set to move into tier three, the highest level of COVID restrictions in England. London, Essex, York and parts of Surrey, Derbyshire and Cumbria are also moving up to tier two.

The PM is expected to comment on these new restrictions, while many are speculating he will call for national unity amid disputes between central and local governments.

Joining Johnson will be Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, and Dr Susan Hopkins, deputy director of Public Health England’s national infection service.

Coronavirus updates now happen on an ad hoc basis, however, earlier in the year, they were a regular part of the television schedule when lockdown first began.

Read on for everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

The Prime Minister will address the nation this afternoon at 4pm, relaying the latest COVID-19 information and restrictions to the general public.

The BBC News special will begin at 3:45pm.

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing today?

The update is broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

The daily briefings have been broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel in the past, while the BBC also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme each day that featured the daily briefing.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Today’s address will be lead by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He will be joined by government chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance and deputy director of Public Health England’s national infection service Susan Hopkins.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

It is expected that today’s briefing will address the new three-tier lockdown system – consisting of medium, high and very high alert levels – and its impact on many region of the UK.

Areas classed as on “very high” alert, such as Liverpool, will see certain public spaces temporarily closed down to avoid further spread of COVID-19, including bars, pubs and gyms.

Some have argued that northern parts of the country have faced measures stricter than those in the south, despite London Mayor Sadiq Khan warning the capital is at a “crucial stage” in the fight against coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases are increasing in London. We know our city is at a crucial stage in our fight against coronavirus. Please don't ignore the warnings from the experts. Follow the rules, wear a face mask, wash your hands and stay a safe distance from others. We can turn this around. — Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) October 12, 2020

Earlier, it was announced that London would be placed on the second tier of restrictions, starting 17th October 2020.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Yes, the Prime Minister will lead today’s briefing, accompanied by Sir Patrick Vallance and Dr Susan Hopkins.

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his case of coronavirus. However, other senior ministers have stepped in for him on numerous occasions.

Other ministers that have led briefings in the past include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

