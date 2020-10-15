When is Temple season 2 release date? Sky drama’s cast, plot and latest news

Hit Sky One drama Temple is returning for another outing, with filming having begun on the second run in August 2020.

The second series sees an array of acting talent join the cast alongside several returning stars, with Mark Strong once again playing surgeon Daniel Milton, who in season one set up an illegal underground clinic below Temple tube station is a desperate bid to keep his wife alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about Temple season two, including which stars are joining the cast and when it will be released.

When is Temple season 2 released?

An official release date hasn’t been announced yet, beyond the fact that the series is expected to arrive at some point in 2021.

Production is currently ongoing, with the original start-date of April 2020 having been delayed as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ll keep you updated when we get an official date – but it’s possible it could arrive in September 2021, exactly two years after series one.

Temple cast

Most of the main stars from the first series are returning to reprise their roles – so that means viewers will be seeing more of Mark Strong, Carice van Houten, Daniel Mays, Catherine McCormack, Lily Newmark, Ryan McKen and Tobi King Bakar.

And there’s also an impressive list of series newcomers, with The Amazing Spider-Man star Rhys Ifans joining as a “dubious and deeply unpredictable medical fixer” called Gubby and Kill List star Michael Smiley playing his “poetic but frequently inebriated assistant” Dermot.

Other new faces include Ruthxjiah Bellenea (The Last Tree), Mandeep Dhillon (After Life), Jamie Michie (Game of Thrones), Will Keen (His Dark Materials) and BAFTA winner Gbemisola Ikumelo (Brain in Gear).

Speaking about the new cast members, Strong said, “We are delighted to welcome all the new members of the cast to Temple season two as we take the show on an exciting ride into uncharted territory.

“With Rhys Ifans who comes on board as Daniel’s sometimes co-conspirator and nemesis, Michael Smiley who plays his unlikely collaborator and Ruthxjiah Bellenea who inspires Lee to take action, we look forward to taking the show to the next level.

“All of the newcomers are not only extremely talented but have roles that will take our story to unexpected places and continue the success of season one.”

Temple season 2 plot

According to Sky, the second series will see Daniel pushed to even greater extremes as he risks everything to stay ahead of his lies.

The synopsis continues, “but with Beth having woken from her coma and very much aware of her husband’s suspicious behaviour, Eve reeling to discover her mother has been alive all this time, Lee falling in with a charismatic activist and Anna luring patients down to the clinic for illegal drug trials, life is only going to get more insane.”

Is there a trailer for Temple series 2?

Not yet but we’ll let you know as soon as one is released!

