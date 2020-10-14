The Savoy viewers astonished by the state of head butler Sean’s storeroom

Demanding head butler Sean stole the show on ITV’s docuseries The Savoy when he introduced viewers to his storeroom, which was cluttered with objects of indeterminate age, use and provenance .

Sean said that he needed to be ready to satisfy the most demanding of guests and qualified this by stating: “I am the wind beneath their wings”.

His storeroom had viewers searching for descriptors. Possibly the best was the viewer who compared it to the neat-freak Friends character Monica, whose cupboard hid her deepest secret: she was a closet slob.

The storeroom was an Aladdin’s cave of junk. Everything you could possibly never want or need seemed to be stored there, from picnic baskets to retro juicing machines, coffee makers and VHS players.

According to Sean, nothing at #thesavoy is ridiculous. Shall we try that again? — KatoToo (@KatoToo) October 14, 2020

Not everyone felt quite so strongly about Sean. As head butler at a luxurious hotel like The Savoy he had to maintain high standards.

One fan posted: “Sean the butler from #thesavoy kills me he’s so funny”.

Another wrote: “If I ever win the lotto, im booking into #thesavoy a full on butler suite and Sean as my butler”.

The BAFTA sequence of Wednesday’s episode was short on A-list stars, although BAFTA Fellowship winner Andy Serkis was staying at the hotel with his family.

Energy was expended trying to identify which BAFTA nominee was staying in Room 618.

Whoever it was came back to The Savoy empty handed and Sean, soul of discretion that he is, didn’t identify him or her.

ITV’s series is best enjoyed with something bubbly, according to many viewers… even if it did come from Aldi.

One simply cannot watch #TheSavoy without a glass of bubbles…… even if it only came from the Aldi pic.twitter.com/ydNRA1k0Eo — CathyMac ???? (@liverbird17) October 14, 2020

A four-part series, The Savoy concludes on ITV on Wednesday 21st October.

