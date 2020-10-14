Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: The Doctor Imprisoned!

As the days grow darker and the long, cold nights draw in we’re inching ever-closer to Doctor Who’s grand return, with festive episode Revolution of the Daleks set to debut sometime around Christmas or New Year this winter.

And now after months of silence some honest-to-goondess new details about the special have been revealed, with first-look pictures of the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and her TARDIS team (Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole) in dire straits, alongside a new synopsis which gives some key hints about what to expect from the storyline.

“The upcoming festive special will see the return of one of the Doctor’s biggest and most feared enemies – the Daleks,” the synopsis reads.

“The Doctor is locked away in a high-security alien prison. Isolated, alone, with no hope of escape. Far away, on Earth, her best friends, Yaz, Ryan and Graham have to pick up their lives without her.

“But it’s not easy. Old habits die hard. Especially when they discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek, without the Doctor?”

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, we try to take a few guesses at what we can expect from this intriguing premise, while also breaking down the first-look images to find some potential clues. For example – exactly how long has the Doctor been trapped in prison? And do the notes that Yaz, Graham and Ryan are working from give a hint about where this new Dalek threat could appear?

Plus, we delve into some of the biggest rumours about Revolution of the Daleks so far, including the return of some familiar faces and the departure of some good friends.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021