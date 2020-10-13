While ballroom fans in the UK are still waiting patiently for Strictly Come Dancing to begin, its US counterpart Dancing with the Stars is already well underway.

The series made headlines when it booked Tiger King star Carole Baskin as a contestant on this year’s edition, prompting more international interest in the competition than usual.

Audiences got another surprise last night when a promising celebrity was abruptly eliminated, despite executing a very competent Tango.

Here’s your latest update on who left Dancing with the Stars:

Who left Dancing with the Stars last night?

Last night’s Dancing with the Stars had an ’80s theme, with celebrities and their professional partners performing routines to some of the biggest hits of the decade.

Based on audience votes, actor Jesse Metcalfe and his partner Sharna Burgess landed in the bottom two, along with former NFL star Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd.

Judges struggled with the decision, but ultimately elected to save Davis for next week, meaning Metcalfe made a shock exit from the competition.

The Desperate Housewives star had scored higher than Davis in the first two dances of the series, but the athlete had edged ahead of him over the past three weeks.

Who has left Dancing with the Stars so far?

We’re now heading into our sixth week of Dancing with the Stars, with four contestants eliminated and eleven hopefuls remaining with their eyes on the prize.

Here’s your recap of everyone who’s left the competition so far:

Week 1: no elimination

Week 2: Charles Oakley and Emma Slater

Week 3: Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov

Week 4: Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe

Week 5: Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess

Dancing with the Stars continues Mondays.