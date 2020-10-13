“He does go further than anyone else” Greg Davies and Alex Horne hint at Johnny Vegas’ Taskmaster performance

Beloved gameshow Taskmaster is back this week, with comedians Daisy May Cooper, Johnny Vegas, Katherine Parkinson, Mawaan Rizwan and Richard Herring competing in various pointless challenges throughout series 10 with the aim of impressing master of tasks Greg Davies.

While the complete Taskmaster line-up is an eclectic mix of comic excellence, presenters Alex Horne and Greg Davies have revealed that fans will particularly enjoy Johnny Vegas’s performance on the show.

When asked about the highlights from the upcoming series, Horne told RadioTimes.com: “A lot of people are looking forward to seeing Johnny on the show because he’s a loose canon, he’s sort of simmering throughout,” Horne said.

“He does lose it and he does go further than anyone else,” he continued. “There’s a task involving a Christmas tree bagging machine, which Johnny sort of goes full on Vegas on. That’s something to look forward to.”

“Johnny’s responses to his failures or successes are often poetic,” Greg joked. “I think the emotion he brings is really deep-rooted poetic emotion.”

“All five of them were wonderful and [had] such diverse reactions, such strange reactions,” he added. “That’s the joy of the show for me is that when you know there’s a certain person coming on, you decide in your head how they’re going to respond to the various pressures put on them and they never respond the way you’re expecting. This five really deliver in that regard.”

Benidorm star Vegas is best known for starring in black comedy Ideal, sitcom Home from Home, Still Open All Hours and his appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Have I Got News for You.

Horne also added that This Country’s Daisy May Cooper is one to watch in the upcoming series.

“I would say Daisy’s journey is pretty good. I’m quite a nerd, I’m quite interested in who wins and loses and the points, and it’s a very tight series this time, so I would follow that. It’s right up until the wire, who wins and who loses,” he said.

“And Daisy is going to be a popular member of the cast I think with the viewers. Because she’s so heavily pregnant and so loud and just so funny,” he added.

Greg chipped in: “I think that people watching might think Alex tapping away on his iPad, nerdily obsessing over statistics is an act, but it isn’t. It’s who he is.”

Series 10 marks the show’s first for Channel 4, following its move from Dave earlier this year.

Check out our five-star Taskmaster review.