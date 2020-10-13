Shareen and David hit it off after wedding in exclusive first look at tonight’s Married at First Sight

RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first-look clip of tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight UK – and it looks as if Shareen and David are going to hit it off.

The clip shows the couple chatting for the first time after their wedding and it turns out the stars of the Married at First Sight UK 2020 line-up have a lot in common, including a love of travel and camper-vans.

And what’s more, both David and Shareen also admit to fancying each other.

David says, “Without being rude, I fancy the pants off her. I thought she was gorgeous, I think she looks beautiful and stunning. I just can’t wait now to get to know her as a person.”

“It’s not about the looks, it’s about getting to know him. But yeah I fancy him!” Shareen says.

She adds, “I am incredibly happy, yeah. I’m a wife — with a wedding ring!”

The episode sees the couple meet for the first time at the altar after the panel of expert matchmakers decided they were the perfect match for each other.

But according to the episode synopsis, after their fairytale ceremony the couple hit a bump on the road while on their honeymoon, with David presenting Shareen with an unexpected gift.

The episode will also catch up with Michelle and Owen, who suffer an awkward start to their marriage when an incident the morning after their wedding leads them to question their romance.

Married at First Sight has been captivating reality fans all summer long, with Married at First Sight Australia airing on E4 earlier in the year to a huge response from viewers.

Married at First Sight begins on Channel 4 in October.