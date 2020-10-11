Top Gear presenters Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris took on a massive challenge, the wall of death, a gravity-defying vertical drive around a purpose-built cylinder.

The team “pulled 4Gs” or, in plain-speak, they had to generate enough power to keep a load four times its normal load to stay on the wall.

They all managed it in the purpose-built buggy but next came the real challenge – they had to keep their “right-offs” (cheap cars salvaged from the wreckers’ yard) right on the wall and reach a speed of 50mph.

Freddie Flintoff tackled the challenge at high speed, whizzing around the wall so fast his co-hosts could barely crane their necks fast enough to watch it.

Viewers were gobsmacked by their feat.

Omg no. No no no. My anxieties levels right now ???????????????? #TopGear — Sarah ????‍♀️ (@ItsSaraahh_) October 11, 2020

Flintoff then took his right-off, a beaten up Maserati, around the wall. He achieved the audacious challenge, trailing bits and pieces of his car behind him, although he later admitted he didn’t have all four wheels on the vertical.

Watching this wall of death thing on #TopGear through my fingers! Freddie is bloody fearless! Really enjoying this new series. — Jaimielee Rendall (@JaimieleeRen) October 11, 2020

Not everyone enjoyed the stunt. One viewer posted on Twitter: No wonder the @BBC cant give pensioners a free licence anymore that wall of death for a 5 minute segment must have cost 100s of thousands”

Earlier, MacGuinness took a classic supercar, a Lamborghini Diablo, for a spin and skidded off a wet road, destroying the £250,000 vehicle.

What a pointlessly stupid way to destroy a classic focus RS. #topgear is so shit these days. @BBC_TopGear just cancel the show and put us all out of our misery. — Leon Hobson (@leonjhobson) October 11, 2020

But as ever, Top Gear continued to divide viewers. One fan tweeted: “What an amazing episode of #TopGear – 200mph 80s supercars, physics defying stunts, and as always, a bag of laughs. Very impressed with this new trio.”

Another criticised the critics who wanted the original Top Gear team back.

The people that refuse to watch the new Top Gear because it’s not Clarkson,Hammond and May, are missing out #TopGear — Rich (@Rich38709046) October 11, 2020

