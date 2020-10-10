Max George thinks Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood is “harsh”

If there’s one man the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up will be afraid of, it’s Craig Revel-Horwood.

He’s the judge who everyone wants to impress and he isn’t afraid to say what he really thinks of someone’s Jive.

But according to Strictly Come Dancing star Max George, he can be a little too tough.

George recently spoke to press including RadioTimes.com about how he will approach criticism, and how he will cope if he does have a tough comment here and there.

The former member of The Wanted said: “Anything six and above, I will be buzzing. Anything below that I will say I’ve got some serious work to do.

“I’ll be alright with it. I think Craig can be a bit harsh sometimes, but I’ll be alright with it!”

And the pressure is certainly on George as he’s following in some pretty successful footsteps.

Cast your mind back to 2015, and you’ll recall George’s former bandmate Jay McGuiness actually lifted the Glitterball with his professional partner, Aliona Vilani.

But is George worried about all eyes being on him? “Do you know what? No not really.

“Jay was always a top dancer, even when we started the band. In the audition process for the band, I almost didn’t get in because of my dancing. So it’s been a problem for me for a decade.”

While dancing might not come naturally to George, he is determined to give it his all, explaining he will be self-isolating by himself for the entirety of the series so “won’t have much else to do” but focus.