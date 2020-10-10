What channel is Fear the Walking Dead on in the UK?

It’s true to say that for Fear the Walking Dead, the only real constant is change – in the five years since it premiered, the first spin-off from The Walking Dead has almost entirely replace its cast and switched up its locations, mood and look.

Advertisement

A sixth season is about to launch and, according to executive producer Ian Goldberg, fans can expect another shake-up, with the co-showrunner teasing an “anthology structure” to the new episodes, adding that “we get to deep dive into exactly what these characters are going through within Virginia’s communities”.

Franchise boss Scott M Gimple has also hinted that the latest outing of the popular spin-off will see “several time jumps” – nothing new there at least for fans used to Fear’s non-linear storytelling.

Read on for everything you need to know about Fear the Walking Dead season six, including the release date, what’s going to happen and the cast.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When does Fear the Walking Dead season 6 air?

The new season begins in October, with the first episode airing in the UK on AMC UK (BT TV 332 Sky channel 186) on Monday 12th October 2020 – one day after its US premiere.

Fear the Walking Dead season 6 spoilers

The new season will further explore villain Virginia (Colby Minifie) with Scott M Gimble having said we can expect to see new dimensions to her this time round.

He said,”One of the characters is someone who opens up a whole new side to Virginia. And that is her little sister, Dakota.

“It shows a whole different side to her personality. Seeing Colletti and Colby together, it’s scary and fun.”

And showrunner Andrew Chambliss added, “Virginia is now calling the shots. Our characters are not masters of their own universe anymore. They are living under Virginia’s rule and in Virginia’s communities. It’s a big paradigm shift and we’re really interested in what this does to our characters. What you’ll see is some very different shades to these characters. They’ll all be tested in ways they’ve not been tested before.

“How will they fit in Virginia’s world? Will they rebel? Will they accept it? You will be very surprised with how these characters react and tonally it’s going to be a darker season.”

AMC

Furthermore, Gimble has also revealed that a reunion for Al and Isabelle could be on the cards.

“There’s more story there. We want to explore that story more, individually with those characters and potentially together,” he said at Comic-Con@Home.

“We were really happy with how that came out we got to take a bigger look at the world and a deeper look at Al. Al is such a guarded character, and it was fun to see Maggie be able to open up.

“The answer: there is a chance.”

It certainly looks likely to be action-packed – and that’s not even touching on Morgan (Lennie James) who was left in an unfortunate predicament at the end of season 5.

Did Morgan die in Fear the Walking Dead?

The fifth season of Fear closed with Morgan being shot and left to die by Virginia, with walkers closing in on him.

Early footage from season six suggests that he has survived long enough to appear in at least the first episode – but Morgan doesn’t appear at all well, with his eyes now a blood-red colour.

“Something is definitely going on with Morgan and its something that we haven’t quite seen before in the Walking Dead universe,” said co-showrunner Chambliss. “And it is going to push Morgan to new places and make him really question everything he’s ever been about and kind of who he wants to be going forward… if he gets to go forward.”

Fear the Walking Dead season 6 cast

Several of the show’s big stars are back for the latest run, including Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand and Danay Garcia as Luciana Galvez.

AMC

Other familiar faces reprising their roles include Garret Dillahunt (John Dorie), Maggie Grace (Althea ‘Al’ Szewczyk-Przygocki), Jenna Elfman (June Dorie), Alexa Nisenson (Charlie), Austin Amelio (Dwight), Ruben Blades (Daniel Salazar) and Karen David (Grace).

In addition a couple of the recurring cast from season five have been bumped up to series regulars – with both Mo Collins (Sarah Rabinowitz) and Colby Hollman (Wes) set to feature more prominently.

The only confirmed new cast member for season 6 so far is Zoe Colletti who has previously starred in the film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and crime drama City on a Hill and will play Dakota, Virginia’s sister.

Fear the Walking Dead season 6 trailer

The one-minute trailer below premiered at Comic-Con@Home in July 2020 – and seems to show Morgan in deep trouble.

Advertisement

Fear the Walking Dead is available to catch up on Amazon Prime Video. You can also check out the best Amazon Prime series and best movies on Amazon Prime, or if you’re looking for more to watch, visit our TV Guide.