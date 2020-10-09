They won the X Factor in 2011, after being put together on the show, and now Little Mix are giving six bands the chance to do the same!

Their new BBC show The Search, sees the girls on the hunt to find the next biggest band.

Using their experience, they’ll coach the six groups to become global superstars.

The series kicked off on September 26th, introducing us two of the bands. And with four groups now confirmed, the hunt continues to find the next best thing.

So, who are the groups so far? And how does The Search work? Here’s everything you need to know about Little Mix’s new show.

When is Little Mix: The Search on TV?

The series airs on BBC One on Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 6.45pm.

Episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

We know the series will be seven episodes long and will see the pop superstars on the hunt for single members to form a group – just as they did on The X Factor all those years ago.

Filming did take place in January 2020, as confirmed by Jesy Nelson when she spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com following her NTAs win for her documentary, Odd One Out.

This weekend is all about finding a Girl Vocal Group + Vocal and Instrument Band, and the level of talent is unreal ????????#LittleMixTheSearch continues Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 6:45pm on @BBCOne + @BBCiPlayer! pic.twitter.com/lAfhnLeuqv — Little Mix The Search (@LMTheSearch) October 2, 2020

Who is the host of Little Mix: The Search?

Strictly Come Dancing star Chris Ramsey is the the host of the new show.

Chris hails from South Shields, the same North East town as band members Jade and Perrie.

And he’ll now be teaming up with his fellow Northerners, as well as Jesy and Leigh-Anne for the BBC show.

The group announced the news on their official Twitter page, as they shared a promo shot with the caption: “Beyond excited to announce @IAmChrisRamsey as the host of @LMTheSearch… South Shields takeover on @BBCOne.”

Chris has a successful podcast with his wife, Rosie, called S***ged, Married, Annoyed, and the pair will be releasing a book based on the series in 2020.

What is Little Mix: The Search about?

The best-selling girl band, made up of Perrie Edwards Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, will be putting down the microphone to become mentors to a new wave of talent, in a bid to find a new boy, girl or mixed-sex band.

Successful singers who are chosen to join the new bands will live together and gain access to the team that made Little Mix international best-selling performers, including vocal coaches, song writers, producers and stylists.

The band which is deemed the overall winners scoop the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to support Little Mix on their 2020 summer tour.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Perrie said: “We can’t wait for everyone to finally see what we’ve been working on because it’s so good! This show is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

Jade added: “The auditions were great fun to film. So much talent auditioned for the show that it was genuinely tough to decide who should go through. There are lots of twists and turns.”

Who are the contestants on Little Mix: The Search?

Here’s who has been confirmed so far:

Boy band

Twitter/@LMTheSearch

Mixed

Twitter/ @LMTheSearch

Rosie Mac – @rosiemacworld

Melina Halpin – @melinahalpinx

Liam McHugh – @liam_mchugh

Jordan Smithy – @jordananthonysmithy

Girl vocal group

Twitter/ @LMTheSearch

Mya-Louise Smith – Instagram: @mya.louisesmith

Tamara – Instagram: @tamarasingss

Shanice – Instagram: @zitahmusic

Esther Durin – Instagram: @esther.durin

Tyler Lewis – Instagram: @tylerlwsmusic

Vocal and instrument group

Twitter/ @LMTheSearch



Jacob Fowler – Instagram:

Matthew Nolan – Instagram: Patrick Ralphson – Instagram: @patrickralphson Jacob Fowler – Instagram: @thejacobfowler Matthew Nolan – Instagram: @matthewnolaan

Girl Dance Group

To be revealed on Saturday, October 10th.

Rap R&B Group

To be revealed on Sunday, October 11th.

How do you apply for Little Mix: The Search?

Applications are now closed for Little Mix: The Search. Stay tuned to this page for more information about a potential second season and details on how you can be a part of it, if it’s confirmed.

How do you get tickets for Little Mix: The Search?

Unfortunately, applications closed for tickets for Little Mix: The Search in January. Since filming has completed, fans of the girl group will have to wait to see if there’s a second season to get in the audience to see their favourite group in action.

