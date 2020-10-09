Graham Norton is finally back in the studio for series 28 of his much-loved BBC chat show, with a new host of celebs joining him both on his red sofa and remotely.

While the last series of The Graham Norton Show was forced to adapt to COVID-19, with Graham chatting to guests via video link from his London home, the show returned to the studio for the first time since the pandemic last week.

With social-distancing rules in place, which see half of Graham’s guests appearing virtually and the other half sat in armchairs positioned two metres apart, the presenter and his celebrity visitors can safely appear on the BBC set to have a good natter!

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s episode of The Graham Norton Show (October 9th).

Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Joining Graham this week in the studio and remotely is Hollywood actor Ewan McGregor, Strictly judge Shirley Ballas, Britain’s Got Talent judge Ashley Banjo, comedian Frank Skinner and pop superstar Miley Cyrus.

Birds of Prey actor McGregor will be stopping by the show to chat about his upcoming Apple TV+ travelogue Long Way Up, while Strictly Come Dancing‘s Shirley Ballas will be promoting her tell-all autobiography Behind the Sequins.

TV presenter Ashley Banjo will be appearing on the show ahead of the Britain’s Got Talent 2020 final to announce Diversity’s new tour, while comedian Frank Skinner is joining him to chat about new series Boswell & Johnson’s Scottish Road Trip.

Who is the music act on The Graham Norton Show this week?

This week’s musical guest is Miley Cyrus, who’ll be chatting to Graham and performing her current single Midnight Sky.

Is Graham Norton in the BBC studio?

For the first time since COVID-19 reached the UK, Graham Norton is returning to the red sofa in his BBC studio to film series 28.

Norton will be chatting to guests both in-studio and remotely to abide by social distancing requirements.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10:45pm on Friday 9th October 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.