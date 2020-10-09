Changing Rooms to return with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Davina McCall

Iconic property makeover show Changing Rooms is returning to television, with a new series officially commissioned by Channel 4.

The TV series sees two sets of homeowners from the same neighbourhood work against the clock to renovate a room in each other’s houses, boasting complete creative control over their design.

They will each be supported by a team of DIY experts and decorators, with original star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen returning to champion one side, while an opposing interior designer will captain the other.

The original series saw a number of bland rooms transformed into truly outrageous spaces, some of which didn’t align with the taste of those living in them.

The show also aims to offer helpful DIY and design tips, teaching viewers how to craft eye-catching rooms on a budget, just as it did during its initial eight-year run.

Joining the team behind this long-awaited revival is Long Lost Family‘s Davina McCall, who will be replacing original presenter Carol Smilie for the upcoming six-episode series.

McCall said: “I’m so excited to be presenting Changing Rooms. It’s a classic! It’s the perfect time to bring it back, everyone is going DIY and decor mad! I can’t wait to see all the amazing transformations – I might even get stuck in myself if I’m allowed to be let loose with a paint brush!”

Llewelyn-Bowen added: “There’s no room for beige in our homes and, just as it was in the ’90s, Changing Rooms is once more the homestyle antidote to Britain’s blues (and greys and taupes, and even Magnolia).

“It’s taken quite a lot of coaxing to get me under the Changing Rooms banner once more, but nothing like as much coaxing as it’s going to take for me to squeeze those leather trousers back on.”

RadioTimes.com had previously reported that Channel 4 was eyeing a Changing Rooms revival, which originally ran on the BBC between 1996 and 2004.

