How does the Britain’s Got Talent app work? Can I use it to vote?

With the Britain’s Got Talent 2020 final just a day away, viewers will be gearing up to cast their votes for this year’s champion.

Advertisement

On Saturday, we’ll be seeing the likes of comic musician Jon Courtenay, magician Magic Bones, dancers Aaron and Jasmine, comedian Steve Royle and stand-up Nabil Abdulrashid compete for the chance to make their Royal Variety Performance debut (whenever that will be) – but how can you vote for your favourite?

All you need is a phone for a tablet to download the Britain’s Got Talent voting app, which not only lets you cast your vote but comes with various selfie filters as well as news and clips from the show so you can keep up to date with everything BGT.

Here’s how the Britain’s Got Talent app could enhance your viewing experience.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How does the Britain’s Got Talent App work?

During the show, the app will be updated with clips, polls and social media links, which app users can interact with through likes, hearts, and even a buzzer emoji.

Speaking of buzzers, the app comes with is very own digital recreation of the famous judges’ buzzers which you can press to join in during the show – or just to annoy friends and family. It’s fully customisable too, meaning you can choose a golden buzzer, or adorn it with the face of a judge, Ant and Dec or even a Percy Pig.

There is also the obligatory selfie mode, which allows you to take snaps with a variety of BGT-themed filters and share them with friends.

Seeing as Britain’s Got More Talent has moved online, we may well see more of the spin-off’s content on the app too…

Can I vote using the Britain’s Got Talent App?

Yes! The most important feature of the Britain’s Got Talent App is the ability to vote – because apparently phone calls are already outdated – and most importantly it’s free.

Once you register to vote on the app, you get up to five free votes for each voting window and you can register up to six phones or tablets per account.

How can I get the Britain’s Got Talent App?

The app is available on iOS through the Apple App Store and Android through the Google Play Store.

Advertisement

The Britain’s Got Talent final airs Saturday 10th October on ITV at 7.30pm.