Strictly Come Dancing contestant HRVY confirms he’s free from COVID-19 in time for series launch

Singer and Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant HRVY has announced he’s clear of coronavirus in time for the show’s launch.

The musician, real name Harvey Cantwell, had been forced to self-isolate after contracting the virus at the start of this month. He said he showed no symptoms of the disease when he was tested positive.

he’s free from Covid, he’s a free elf now… thank you for all the kind messages, I tested negative today so I’m back, love you guys and see you all soon ???? pic.twitter.com/CW2phX6d5s — hrvy (@HRVY) October 8, 2020

The 21-year-old announced he was “free from COVID” after testing negative, alongside several rainy photos, on Twitter.

HRVY is now expected to be paired with one of the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers on the 17th October launch show.

As previously reported by RadioTimes.com, Strictly contestants who test positive for COVID-19 would be eliminated instantly.

“Unfortunately if you receive a positive test, that means you wouldn’t be able to continue in the competition,” Executive producer Sarah James said.

“Obviously with government guidelines, if you receive a positive test you have to isolate for two weeks and that would unfortunately rule them out of the show.”

Coronavirus social distancing measures also mean that post-routine interviews will look markedly different from the 2019 show. While in previous series members of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up have crowded around the upstairs ‘Clauditorium’ to speak to Claudia Winkleman, only one couple at a time will be permitted in this area.

Guidelines also mean viewers can expect only 12 celebrity dancers competing for year’s Glitterball trophy, instead of the usual 15. The studio audience will also be smaller than in the past, with groups having to maintain social distance.

Strictly Come Dancing is set to launch on 17th October, with the live shows beginning the following Saturday (24th).

Strictly Come Dancing live shows starts on BBC One on October 24th.