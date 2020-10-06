What is Great British Bake Off’s theme this week? Week 3 Technical, Signature bake and Showstopper

We’re down to 10 contestants on The Great British Bake Off, which means the competition isn’t over just yet.

So far, we’ve seen the Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants complete Cake Week and Biscuit Week.

Poor Sura drop Dave’s upside down cakes on the floor on the very first episode, and Rowan has become quite a hit with viewers for his comedic baking style.

We’ve waved goodbye to two bakers – Loriea and Makbul – while Peter and Dave have been seriously impressing the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts, with both winning Star Baker.

Each week, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood set the contestants three challenges: Signature, Technical and Showstopper.

At the end of the challenges, one contestant is given the title of Star Baker, and another is sent home.

So, what have Prue and Paul got in store for the bakers this week?

Here’s everything you need to know about the different themes.

What is this week’s The Great British Bake Off theme?

Week 3 – Bread Week

The contestants will be proving they’ve go what it takes this Bread Week

What’s this week’s Signature Challenge? Soda bread. The contestants have been tasked with making two, free-form soda bread loafs – one sweet, one savoury – with homemade butter.

What’s this week’s Technical Challenge? Our lips are sealed.

What’s this week’s Showstopper Challenge? A large decorative bread plaque in the style of a traditional Harvest Festival Sheaf representing the one thing they’re most grateful for.

All you knead is loaf. It’s Bread Week on Bake Off!

Tonight. 8pm. @Channel4. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/6uBRnNQqap — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 6, 2020

Week 2 – Biscuit Week

Prepare for cheeky innuendos and Bake Off puns (ahem – Prue!) as this week is Biscuit Week wasn’t short og

What was this week’s Signature Challenge? Florentine biscuits – a sweet pastry of nuts and fruit coated in chocolate – lush!

What was this week’s Technical Challenge? We’re sworn to secrecy. All will be revealed…

What was week’s Showstopper Challenge? A 3D biscuit sculpture of a dinner setting.

Week 1 – Cake Week

The 2020 series followed tradition, kicking off with Cake Week.

What was this week’s Signature Challenge? The 12 hopefuls were tasked with making a traditional Battenberg cake – a light sponge cake held together with jam, showing a distinctive two-by-two check pattern when cut.

What was this week’s Technical Challenge? The wholesome Technical – set by Paul – required baking six, mini pineapple upside down cakes.

What was this week’s Showstopper Challenge? The contestants were put to the test and asked to make cake busts of their favourite celebrities. By the end of it, however, you’d be excused for thinking they were actually busts of enemies.

The Great British Bake Off starts on Channel 4 on September 22nd at 8pm. To keep up to date with the latest Bake Off news, see here. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.