DIY SOS: The Big Build returns with Children In Need special completed under COVID-19 restrictions

DIY SOS: The Big Build is returning for a brand new series of four episodes, kicking off with a special episode for Children in Need in Swansea’s Caswell Bay.

The special will air on November 12th and will follow volunteer tradespeople as they transform the fortunes of Surfability UK, a community interest company that gives surfing lessons to people with disabilities and learning difficulties.

In the episode – which was filmed under coronavirus restrictions – the company’s base will be updated from a dilapidated out of use bus stop shelter into a state of the art eco-friendly surf centre.

And the impact the special had even saw it get a mention in Parliament last week, with MP for Gower, Tonia Antoniazzi, discussing the episode while praising the “immeasurable impact that DIY SOS has on our communities across the UK”.

Ben Clifford, Director of Surfability UK said: “We were so stoked to hear that DIY SOS and BBC Children in Need were going to be building a new purpose built surf centre for us.

“We started operating from a van in 2013, then in 2016 got our current building. We have loads of problems with flooding, the plaster is all falling off and it just isn’t suitable for our needs, and those of the people that we support.

“We are so excited for this build, which will take our operations to the next level, benefiting so many disabled people here in Wales and across the entirety of the UK.”

The further three episodes were filmed prior to the pandemic and see volunteers helping to build, renovate and transform homes in Scunthorpe, Cornwall and Weston-Super-Mare.

Host Nick Knowles said of the new series: “Our determined team have been here, there and everywhere getting stuck into some of our most ambitious builds to date.

“Along the way we’ve met families struggling against huge odds to keep their heads above the water, but as always the tradespeople and suppliers of the UK have proved to be generous and ready to get stuck in for a good cause.”

“As ever, hundreds of volunteers answered our call to help, giving up their time to help people in need in their community.

“This series is full of the community kindness, loving families and life-affirming moments that the audience expects from every DIY SOS. It all kicks off with an incredible build for a wonderful organisation supported by BBC Children in Need and completed within tough COVID guidelines.”

Those being helped in this series include three orphaned brothers living in a two bedroom bungalow with their grandparents – themselves a stoic couple who have fostered more than a 100 children – and a family in which all three children have a life-limiting illness.

DIY SOS: the Big Build airs on BBC One and is available afterwards on iPlayer.