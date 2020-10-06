All Creatures Great and Small viewers “absolutely gutted” the hit reboot has ended on Channel 5

Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small rebooted series concluded on Tuesday as the six-part series wound up with a classic bit of James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) veterinary magic. Of course he was going to save the bull!

Advertisement

Viewers were devastated that the series had ended, or “Absolutely gutted that this is the last ep”, wrote one fan.

Absolutely gutted that this is the last ep. What a wonderfully written and thoroughly enjoyable series – and some brilliant actors! Here’s hoping for more series’????????????????#AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall#channel5 — Cara (@caraaaa95) October 6, 2020

Another viewer called it “the best series of the year! Hopefully will run as long as the original serial.”

Channel 5, the producers, the cast and the crew were roundly praised on social media.

Thankyou every person involved in the making of #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall I've been engrossed from start to finish look forward to the next series @channel5_tv — Daisy Duguid (@daisy_duguid) October 6, 2020

The episode revolved around James’ high anxiety as a bull belonging to a hard-hit local farming family, the Rudds, a bull that he recommended at market that they should buy, was ailing badly.

Was James going to get to the abscess in a highly risky procedure? Of course he was! Siegfried promoted him to senior vet and viewers felt he should celebrate in another way, by finally asking out the beautiful Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton).

Come on James, celebrate your promotion by asking Helen out & telling posh boy to push off!! ???? #ACGAS #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall — LouiseW (@Cogs39) October 6, 2020

The trouble was, she revealed her big shiny engagement ring. She was marrying his love rival, Hugh Hulton (Matthew Lewis).

Elsewhere, Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) was delirious, suffering from a bad dose of the flu, but he was well enough to bark at brother Tristan (Callum Woodhouse), who was busy running the surgery while his brother was out for the count.

'Mrs Hall, I think I'm dying' – Siegfried is totally me whenever I get a cold. #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall — Sean the Mondasian Cyberman (@WhoPotterVian) October 6, 2020

He should have been studying for the veterinary exams he didn’t take earlier in the series.

Of course, there are always those who swim against the flow. But the dissenters were in the tiny minority.

I’m sorry but this new series of #AllCreaturesGreatandSmall is but a shadow of the original. — PonteJack (@somersetlevel) October 6, 2020

All Creatures Great and Small fans will have to wait for season two, which doesn’t currently have a scheduled premiere date.

Advertisement

But at least there is a Christmas special to look forward to!