Top Gear debuts on BBC One but viewers aren’t sure about the new model

Top Gear returned retuned, with the presenting line-up of Paddy McGuinness, Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff and Chris Harris, to a mixed reception from viewers, as the show screened on BBC One for the first time.

Some viewers complained that the Top Gear trio’s behaviour was infantile, while others welcomed it back with open arms.

“Howling at the karaoke ! Brilliant start to the new series,” tweeted one fan, in response to their musical interlude at a service station in Bolton, while they were competing in a 24-hour company car test.

Howling at the karaoke ! Brilliant start to the new series — Elaine Godwin (@EGodwin78) October 4, 2020

Her view was not universally shared. Many complained that the producers must have told the presenters to “turn up the stupid”.

Also, did the producers of #TopGear say to the presenters to turn up the stupid as it’ll get them views because this is crap so far ???? — Alex (@alexblaggerz) October 4, 2020

Another complained: “I was really looking forward to TG but the stupid childish behaviour is just beyond words.”

I was really looking forward to TG but the stupid childish behaviour is just beyond words. #TopGear — Sandra Pearson (@smpearson54) October 4, 2020

To be fair, Top Gear featured an extended riff in which Flintoff wet himself while competing in the 24-hour challenge, then gave viewers a full display of his backside as he clambered out of a car window.

While much of the episode was filmed before the COVID-19 lockdown, the presenters’ inserts, normally filmed in a hangar, were shot outside with a drive-in audience, a move that found approval with many viewers.

“Top Gear works brilliantly with an outdoor set, please never return back to a studio again!” posted one fan.

Another Tweeted: “What a good idea a drive in how cool is that, love it.”

Social media did feature support for the new presenters and format, despite the criticisms.

Blimey, there are some right miseries on here banging about Clarkson. Me? I'm enjoying the show as it is now. Well done lads. #TopGear — Mark Welshpool ???????? (@MarkWelshpool) October 4, 2020

It was the 29th season of Top Gear, a show made famous on BBC Two by the trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, who decamped to Amazon to make a rival, The Grand Tour, in 2015. Top Gear was subsequently co-presented by Chris Evans and Friends star Matt LeBlanc for a season in 2016, then followed by LeBlanc as solo host in 2017-18, before the current trio took over.

One fan said it was “brilliant” and belonged on BBC One.

Top Gear? Brilliant. Even my wife said “they’ve upped their game” as the Harris Ferrari film began. There is no bigger testament, trust me! It belongs on BBC 1. ????#TopGear — Paul Woodford (@PaulWoodford84) October 4, 2020

Top Gear will return to BBC One with the second episode of the five-part season on Sunday 11th October.

