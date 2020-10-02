The Voice 2020 resumes with semi-finals and final pre-records

ITV has confirmed that The Voice 2020 will return to the channel later this month, with the semi-final and final set to be pre-recorded in the coming weeks.

The competition was paused earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but there’s not too much longer to wait before an ultimate winner is finally crowned.

Prior to the broadcast of the semi-finals and final, a special catch-up episode will be aired, and for viewers that wish to catch up in more detail, the entire series will be made available on the ITV Hub tomorrow, Saturday 3rd October.

In a similar strategy to that used by ITV’s other big talent contest, Britain’s Got Talent 2020, virtual audiences will be beamed onto screens in the studio for the remaining episodes as they view all the action from their homes.

Coaches Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and will.i.am will be in the studio, while Meghan Trainor will appear virtually from LA – superimposed onto her chair.

She said, “I’m so sorry that I can’t travel and be there in person for the end of season nine. I’m excited that the show is finally back and I will be there virtually to support my incredible team!”

There are still nine contestants left standing, with each coach still having at least two acts left in the competition.

Only four of the remaining nine will make it into the semi-final, with those competing for a place including, Jonny Brooks, Lois Moodie, Gevanni Hutton, Lucy Calcines, Trinity-Leigh Cooper, Brooke Scullion, Jordan Phillips, Blessing Chitapa and the public’s Lifeline winner Doug Sure.

At the semi-final, the coaches will each select one of their acts to go through to the final, where the show’s eventual winner will then be decided by the virtual audience watching from home.

The Voice UK will return to ITV later in October. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.