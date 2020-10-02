Graham Norton returns to BBC One this Friday for the 28th series of his beloved chat show and he’s back in the studio for the first time since the pandemic.

Advertisement

The Graham Norton Show’s last series was forced to adopt a different format due to COVID-19, with the presenter chatting to his guests via video link from his own home. However, with social distancing rules in place, Graham is finally able to return to the BBC studio, speaking to stars both in-studio and remotely.

For his first episode back, Graham will be joined by a star-studded line-up, including a country music legend, Hollywood actors and two comedians.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s episode of The Graham Norton Show (October 2nd).

Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Graham will be kicking off series 28 with the legendary Dolly Parton, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s Riz Ahmed, actor Rupert Everett, Ghosts’ Lolly Adefope and comedian Sara Pascoe.

Country music star Dolly, who is known for her hits including I Will Always Love You, Jolene, 9 to 5 and her subsequent film career, will be appearing on the show via satellite link – as will British actor and rapper Riz, who has starred in Four Lions, Nightcrawler, miniseries The Night Of and Marvel film Venom.

Joining Graham in the studio will be Rupert (My Best Friend’s Wedding, Shakespeare in Love, the Shrek films), comedian and actress Lolly (Shrill, Miracle Workers) and Sara (W1A, The Thick of IT, Would I Lie to You).

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is the music act on The Graham Norton Show this week?

This musical guest appearing on The Graham Norton Show this week is Irish singer-songwriter Róisín Murphy, who’ll be performing her new single Murphy’s Law.

Is Graham Norton in the BBC studio?

For the first time since COVID-19 reached the UK, Graham Norton is returning to the red sofa in his BBC studio to film series 28.

Norton will be chatting to guests both in-studio and remotely to abide by social distancing requirements.

Advertisement

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10:45pm on Friday 29th May 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.