Guy Ritchie to remake The Gentlemen movie as a series for Miramax TV

Guy Ritchie will write and direct a television series based on his hit crime thriller feature, The Gentlemen, which premiered in January and earned $115 million (£89 million) worldwide.

Advertisement

The series is being developed by Miramax TV and according to Deadline it will mark a full circle for the project, which started life as TV pitch before it was made as a movie.

Miramax head of worldwide television Marc Helwig said: “Miramax Television is thrilled to break new creative ground in our partnership with Guy Ritchie on The Gentlemen. One of the most distinctive and prolific filmmakers working today and someone whose creativity I have admired for many years, we couldn’t be more excited to bring the cinematic journey of The Gentlemen forth into the realm of global premium television.”

The Gentlemen series will mark Ritchie’s first foray into primetime TV series production since Channel 4’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels spin-off series in 2000.

The movie charts the story of an American expat Mickey Pearson, played by Matthew McConaughey, who built a big marijuana business in London but, when he decides to cash out, sets off various schemes and villainous attempts to relieve him of his empire without paying for it.

The Gentleman co-starred Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding and Hugh Grant, remarkably, as a Cockney private investigator.

Helwig joined Miramax TV in May and following the announcement he is also adapting the Paul WS Anderson film Mimic as a series, his small-screen intentions would seem clear.

He told Deadline at the time that he wanted the TV studio to reflect the early days of Miramax – set up by Bob and Harvey Weinstein in 1979 – as “an incubator for fairly offbeat, innovative content.”

Searching the Miramax library for new TV projects was “one important part but not the only part” of this process and considering Miramax produced films like The English Patient, Shakespeare in Love, Pulp Fiction and Trainspotting, there could be exciting times ahead for the TV operation.

Advertisement

While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.