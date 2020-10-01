Grantchester begins filming season 6 with Robson Green and Tom Brittney

Robson Green and Tom Brittney are returning for Grantchester season six, with filming getting underway in Cambridgeshire, ITV has announced.

Advertisement

Green returns as DI Geordie Keating while Brittney will be back on screens as Reverend Will Davenport.

A handful of guest stars will be joining the pair for the sixth series, including Jemma Redgrave, Gary Beadle (who plays the Archdeacon), Rachael Stirling, Miles Jupp and Rebecca Front.

Dominic Mafham will also reprise his role as St John Gurney-Clifford, who appeared in the show’s fifth series.

New instalments will be set in 1958, with the unlikely crime-fighting duo solving yet more cases. The first episode will see the pair attempting to unwind during a holiday camp – only to end up investigating a murder at the resort.

As ITV teases: “As events unfold on the trip, there will be serious repercussions for the rest of the series.”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

In a statement, Kudos Executive Producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd says: “In these difficult times we are delighted to be able to film another series of our beloved Grantchester.

“The cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring the series to the screen and we know the audience are very excited to see what Will, Geordie and the Grantchester family have in store for them.”

The new episodes will mark Brittney’s second run playing the titular village’s vicar. His character served as a replacement to James Norton’s Sidney Chambers, who ran the Grantchester parish through the show’s first four series.

Adapted from the Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie, the show has performed solidly for ITV in previous years, regularly attracting over five million viewers.

Advertisement

Granchester will return to ITV. You can order the Grantchester Mysteries books from Amazon. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.