Dancing with the Stars 2020 line up – all the celebs dancing in the 29th series

As the UK is getting into the spirit for Strictly Come Dancing, over in the US, Dancing with the Stars has already kicked off.

Advertisement

The dancing series started on September 14th, with 15 fabulous celebrities making their way onto the dance floor in a bid to be crowned the winner of the 29th series.

So far, two celebs have already been set packing, while some others have been showing off some seriously good dance moves.

So who is still in the DWTS line-up?

From a huge Tiger King name, a Selling Sunset agent, and a Desperate Housewives fave, here’s all the celebs taking part, including those who have already been eliminated.

Carole Baskin – OUT

YouTube/Netflix

Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin made her way onto the dance floor fro the 29th series of the show.

Unfortunately however, her journey had to come to an end, with Baskin and her professional dancer Pasha Pashkov being sent home after a somber samba to Circle of Life while dressed in full on lion gear.

“Dancing is extremely hard for me, and I need all your votes I could possibly get,” Baskin pleaded ahead of the votes.

Judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli chose to save Anne Heche and her partner instead.

The animal rights activist became very popular this year after the release of Netflix’s Tiger King, starring her nemesis Joe Exotic.

She hoped her appearance on the dancing show would allow viewers to see her in a different light after the documentary, in which Joe made various accusations against her.

“The biggest thing for me is the longer my partner and I can stay in the running and in the competition it will keep the cats forefront in the viewers’ eye, and to me that was where Tiger King missed the ball,” she said.

“It really should have been focused on the animals and I’m hoping Dancing with the Stars will do that. I am competitive but I am competitive with myself I want to do the very best that I can possibly do.”

Chrishell Stause

Getty Images

Many will recognise Chrishell Stause from Netflix’s Selling Sunset, which became huge hit over the lockdown period.

On Selling Sunset season three, Chrishell suddenly split from her husband Justin Hartley of This Is Us fame.

The news comes after the estate agent hinted she’d been working on some extra projects, writing on Twitter: “I’ve never been this busy before! So many things I’m working on so I have been sucking on social media – So insert something witty here while I go take a nap.”

Good luck, Chrishell!

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

AJ McLean

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean is among the 15 celebrities stepping onto the dance floor for the 29th series of Dancing with the Stars.

Fans will recognise him from the 90s boyband, which launched in 1993. The group, made up of AJ, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrel, became very successful in the late 90s-early 2000s. In 2013 they celebrated their 20th anniversary and released a new album called In a World Like This.

Getty Images

McLean, who shares daughters Ava Jaymes, seven, and Lyric Dean, three, with his wife Rochelle, told Good Morning America that his little girls can’t wait to see their dad on the show.

“They are stoked — especially my oldest,” he said. “She’s been doing competitive dance now for the last two years and my youngest is obviously trying to follow in her big sis’ footsteps, so they’re both just elated.”

He added: “It’s going to be awesome for them to watch daddy cutting a jig on TV.”

Kaityln Bristowe

Getty Images

The Canadian television personality, podcast host, and former spin class instructor is best known for her role as a contestant on the nineteenth season of ABC’s The Bachelor, and as the lead on the eleventh season of The Bachelorette.

During the promotional announcement video, Bristowe joked that since she is “no longer accepting roses”, she’d be happy to take a few 10’s from the judges.

Vernon Davis

Getty Images

The former American football player is swapping the field for the ballroom!

Vernon is best known for his sports career. He played college football at Maryland, and was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers sixth overall in the 2006 NFL Draft.

In 2009, Davis co-led the NFL in touchdown receptions and consequently earned his first of two career Pro Bowl selections.

Speaking in the announcement promo, he said: “I may have a Superbowl ring, but I need that mirror ball trophy.”

Jesse Metcalfe

Getty Images

The actor will be showing off his dance moves on the 29th series. Fans will recognise him from his multiple TV and film roles including Desperate Housewives’ John Rowland, and his title role in noughties chick flick John Tucker Must Die.

Monica Aldama

Cheerleading coach Monica will be making her way onto the dance floor this year. She is the coach of the co-ed cheerleading team at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.

And it sounds like she’s feeling confident, saying shortly after the announcement: “This is one competition I was born to win.”

Anna Heche

The actress, director, and screenwriter might get to add another title to her list depending on how she gets on on the dancing show.

Following a dual role in the daytime soap opera Another World, she came to mainstream prominence in the late 1990s with the films Donnie Brasco, Volcano, Six Days, Seven Nights, and Return to Paradise.

Getty Images

Skai Jackson

The young actress joins the dancing show as this year’s youngest celeb at just 18-years-old.

Skai is best known for her portrayal of Zuri Ross in the Disney Channel series Jessie, which she starred in in 2011.

She has also voiced Glory Grant across the Marvel Rising series, and voiced Summer in the animated series DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders.

In 2016, she was included in Time Magazine’s list of Most Influential Teens.

Getty Images

Justina Machado

The star is trying her hand at dancing instead of acting. She is best known for her roles as Penelope Alvarez on the Netflix and Pop TV sitcom One Day at a Time, Darci Factor in The CW comedy Jane the Virgin, and Vanessa Diaz on the HBO drama Six Feet Under.

Getty Images

Jeannie Mai

Jeannie is a television host and stylist. She is best known for her work on the makeover show How Do I Look? and the syndicated daytime talk show The Real.

Getty Images

Nelly

It’s about to get hot in here, because US rapper Nelly is also joining the DWTS line-up. The 90s star – who is famous for his hits Hot In Here, Dilemma and more – will be ditching his mic for a pair of dancing shoes in a bid to be crowned the 2020 champ. Getty Images Speaking to Good Morning America, Nelly revealed he was “up for the challenge”. He said: “I’m a Scorpio I feel like I can do anything so this is gonna be my biggest test yet, but I’m up for it,” he laughed, adding, “I love competition and I think this is one that will set me apart from others if I can pull this one off only because I got two left feet, and probably two right ankles, so I’m trying to see where we can go with this thing.”

Nev Schulman

Getty Images

Fans will recognise Nev Schulman from MTV’s Catfish, where he helps people track down someone they’ve been dating online only to find they’re not at all like the person they pretended to be on the Internet.

Nev revealed he’s “super excited” to join the show, although he admitted he would have liked Max Joseph – who he worked with on Catfish – to be his dance partner.

Charles Oakley – OUT

Former basketball player Charles Oakley was the first contestant to be eliminated from the competition, after the judges chose to save Carole Baskin over him.

Oakley was a member of the National Basketball Association’s Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets.

As a power forward, he consistently ranked as one of the best rebounders in the NBA.

Getty Images

Johnny Weir

Getty Images

American figure skater Johnny Weir will also be stepping onto the dance floor for the 29th series of DWTS.

He is a two-time Olympian, the 2008 World bronze medalist, a two-time Grand Prix Final bronze medalist, the 2001 World Junior Champion, and a three-time US. National champion.

And it sounds like Johnny is planning to add DWTS 2020 champ to his list of titles, after he replied to his pal and fellow figure skater Adam Rippon on Twitter.

As he thanked Rippon for wishing him good luck, he said: “Hoping to follow in @Meryl_Davis @kristiyamaguchi and your fabulous footsteps.”

Thank you darling. Hoping to follow in @Meryl_Davis @kristiyamaguchi and your fabulous footsteps. ???? https://t.co/ujLAVh8Hb0 — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) September 2, 2020

Figure skating champ Meryl Davis won the series back in 2014, while Kristi Yamaguchi – who is also a figure skater – won in 2008, and Rippon won the 26th series in 2018.

Could Johnny be next? Only time will tell!

Advertisement

Dancing with the Stars starts on September 14th on ABC from 8pm – 10pm Eastern Time (ET). If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.