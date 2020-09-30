What time is the coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

Last updated: 30th September

Boris Johnson is delivering another coronavirus update today, marking the prime minister’s 100th briefing since the pandemic hit the UK.

He’ll be joined at the podium by chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance amid news that the UK has recorded the highest number of daily COVID cases since March.

The trio last gave a coronavirus update together on September 9th, when the prime minister announced the ‘rule of six’ – banning people from meeting up in groups of more than six both indoors and outdoors – and asked people to limit their social contact “as much as possible”.

Johnson has spoken to the public since – last week, he introduced a 10pm curfew for pubs, bars and restaurants, whilst encouraging people to begin working from home again where possible.

Today’s press conference will see Johnson update the UK on the latest statistics, but it is understood there won’t be a discussion of new lockdown strategy.

Coronavirus updates now happen on an ad hoc basis, however, earlier in the year, they were a regular part of the television schedule when lockdown first began.

Read on for everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

An official time for today’s briefing has not been given yet, but we’d expect it to take place at the usual time of 5pm.

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

The update is broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

The daily briefings have been broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel in the past, while the BBC also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme each day that featured the daily briefing.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Today’s address will be lead by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He will be joined by chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

It is expected that today’s briefing will see Boris Johnson give the latest coronavirus figures from around the country, while he will also field questions from journalists and members of the public.

It is understood that there will not be any new information around lockdown restrictions at this stage, despite speculation that tougher measures could come into play in the near future.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Yes, the Prime Minister will lead today’s briefing.

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his severe case of coronavirus. However, other senior ministers have stepped in for him on numerous occasions.

Ministers that have led briefings in the past include Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

