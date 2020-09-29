Accessibility Links

What is Great British Bake Off's theme this week? Week 2 technical, signature bake and showstopper

The Great British Bake Off is in full swing, with our 11 remaining contestants baking it out in the famous tent. Here's what they're doing this week!

Great British Bake Off 2020 theme

The 11th series of The Great British Bake Off is heating up, with the 11 remaining contestants battling it out in the famous tent to be crowned this year’s winner.

Each week, judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood set the contestants three challenges: Signature, Technical and Showstopper.

At the end of the challenges, one contestant is given the title of Star Baker, and another is sent home.

So far, we’ve seen the Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants complete Cake Week, which saw Sura drop Dave’s upside down cakes on the floor during the Technical challenge, and ended with poor Loriea being sent home after her bubblegum Battenberg didn’t quite pop.

So what’s in store for the bakers this week?

Here’s everything you need to know about the different themes.

What is this week’s The Great British Bake Off theme?

Week 2 – Biscuit Week

Prepare for cheeky innuendos and Bake Off puns (ahem – Prue!) as this week is Biscuit Week!

What’s this week’s Signature Challenge? Florentine biscuits – a sweet pastry of nuts and fruit coated in chocolate – lush!

What’s this week’s Technical Challenge? We’re sworn to secrecy. All will be revealed…

What’s this week’s Showstopper Challenge? A 3D biscuit sculpture of a dinner setting.

Week 1 – Cake Week

The 2020 series followed tradition, kicking off with Cake Week.

What was the Signature Challenge? The 12 hopefuls were tasked with making a traditional Battenberg cake – a light sponge cake held together with jam, showing a distinctive two-by-two check pattern when cut.

What was the Technical Challenge? The wholesome Technical – set by Paul – required baking six, mini pineapple upside down cakes.

What was the Showstopper Challenge? The contestants were put to the test and asked to make cake busts of their favourite celebrities. By the end of it, however, you’d be excused for thinking they were actually busts of enemies.

The Great British Bake Off starts on Channel 4 on September 22nd at 8pm. To keep up to date with the latest Bake Off news, see here. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.  

