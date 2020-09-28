Ian Wright to explore his troubled upbringing in new BBC documentary

Football pundit Ian Wright will look back on his difficult upbringing and explore his abusive childhood in a new documentary for BBC One.

Advertisement

The documentary, which RadioTimes.com understands is in the early stages of production, will reportedly follow the former footballer as he looks at domestic abuse and recalls his own childhood experiences.

Wright, who has previously spoken about his relationship with his abusive stepfather, will speak to victims and abusers as he returns to places in London from his childhood, according to The Sun.

The documentary is thought to take a look at his difficult upbringing which “Ian wants to tell in his own words”.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

RadioTimes.com understands the hard-hitting documentary will offer hope to victims of abuse while also aiming to remove the taboo surrounding domestic abuse.

A spokesperson for the BBC declined to comment on the reports when asked by RadioTimes.com.

Wright, who acts as a commentator for BBC Sport and ITV Sport, previously touched on his upbringing in ITV4 documentary Ian Wright: Nothing to Something, in which he spoke about his rise from a South East London estate to his successful tenure at football clubs Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

He also opened up about his upbringing and struggles on a powerful instalment of Desert Island Discs.

He recently took part in the 2019 series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, finishing in eighth place.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide.

Advertisement

You can find help and support from the National Domestic Abuse Helpline here, or you can also contact them on 0808 2000 247 free of charge.