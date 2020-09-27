Fans are “bereft” at the end of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

After another whimsical, philosophical, humorous season of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, fans of the BBC Two fishing show are already anguished about its departure.

The gentle half-hour about two old mates – comedians Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse – irritating and amusing each other as they traverse the country’s waterways has become the unlikeliest of essential weekly watches since it premiered in 2018.

Viewers took to social media to express their sorrow that the show had finished season three, with an episode of the duo fishing for chub on the Lower Wye river in Herefordshire.

It's time for the best part of the weekend, although sadly it's the last #Gonefishing episode tonight, I'm bereft without my @RealBobMortimer & Paul Whitehouse fix ???? @MWGoneFishing pic.twitter.com/fE8iMEUy6o — Keven law (@Kevenlaw) September 27, 2020

The producers and crew came in for special mention.

#GoneFishing I am so sad it’s the last in the series. It’s been a really lovely way to end a week with lots of laughter. Thank you to all involved in the making ☺️ — Sophie (@HollyGarden29) September 27, 2020

Not least the drone camera operator, who got to capture the amazing aerial views of the British countryside.

I would have loved to be the drone operator on @MWGoneFishing the scenery is just stunning. What a beautiful country we live in. #GoneFishing ???? — LouiseW (@Cogs39) September 27, 2020

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing had become even more important in these days of social distancing. It was “the hug we are all missing”.

Mortimer and Whitehouse Gone Fishing is the hug we are all missing ???? #Gonefishing — Zobear ???? (@Zobear) September 27, 2020

As both Mortimer and Whitehouse have suffered serious heart problems, the “old fellas” chatted to a special guest, Dr Anand Patel from the Centre for Men’s Health, about the importance of sharing problems, a discussion that hit home for many.

#Gonefishing really is a delight to watch. Stunningly shot river locations are offset by the wonderful friendship between Bob Mortimer & Paul Whitehouse. They deal with the ageing process in a way that’s funny yet movingly poignant. Superb. — Rob Summerfield (@RobSummerfield1) September 27, 2020

It was a conversation that “could save lives”.

Really important stuff on #gonefishing about men’s health. This could save lives. Plus, the scenery is sublime. — Roz Laws (@rozlaws) September 27, 2020

Earlier, Bob had caused a flurry of mild discontent when he said he was “indifferent” to David Bowie, a musician loved by Paul and many in the watching audience, it seems.

Oh @RealBobMortimer. I love you – and of course your favourite river is the Wye – but you can’t be indifferent to Bowie. #gonefishing — Roz Laws (@rozlaws) September 27, 2020

“Don’t do this to me Bob.”

.@RealBobMortimer is indifferent to Bowie, don’t do this to me Bob. #gonefishing — Richard Fowell (@RichardFowell_) September 27, 2020

Bob’s river-craft was exceptional in the finale, although possibly not something anyone should try to recreate.

That was just pure perfection, with such an important message to round off the series. Left me smiling from ear to ear. #GoneFishing. pic.twitter.com/o8YSlgem96 — ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????? (@ConorJSilk) September 27, 2020

Too late!

Going to miss #GoneFishing but Paul Whitehouse is not going to take my memories. @RealBobMortimer #Wannabe pic.twitter.com/u7ONugHaQw — Richard Nicol (@rich_nicol) September 27, 2020

Will there be a season four of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing? Find out everything we know about the show’s future.

