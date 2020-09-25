Will there be a Prison Break season 6? Hints and latest news

It’s been more than three years since we last saw brothers Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows, the stars of cult favourite crime drama Prison Break.

Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell returned to their respective roles in 2017, eight years after the original run wrapped up, for an event series subtitled Resurrection.

Now, it appears that yet another reunion could be coming down the pipeline, as star Dominic Purcell claims that Prison Break season six is definitely going ahead.

There are more questions than answers right now, but here’s everything we know so far about Prison Break season six.

Will there be a Prison Break season 6?

While there is yet to be an official announcement of Prison Break season six from original broadcaster FOX, co-star Dominic Purcell seems certain that it is on the way.

The actor, who also starred alongside Wentworth Miller in The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, shared an image to his Instagram where he answered a number of rumours.

The post reads: “Rumour number three, will season PB 6 happen. Yes…”

This has stirred up fresh hope that another outing for Prison Break is imminent, but fans should take this with a pinch of salt until official word comes.

Last year, Fox Entertainment’s CEO Charlie Collier said: “There’s no plan right now to revive Prison Break or any of the other franchises, but when the creators come with a story that they think is the right time to tell, we are so ready to listen because those are some franchises of which I’m so proud and feel so fortunate that they’re in our stable.”

Prison Break season 6 release date

If Prison Break season six does go ahead, it could be some time before we actually get to see it.

Earlier this summer, Purcell shared a Facebook post revealing that he was “hearing October” as a start date for filming on Prison Break season six, but that might well be subject to change.

After all, the coronavirus pandemic is making television production very difficult, with many shows still struggling to get back on track several months after the initial spike in March.

If the show can get going next month, RadioTimes.com predicts it’s possible Prison Break season six could be on our screens by Autumn 2021, in time for the start of the US network television season.

What will happen in Prison Break season 6?

There are no plot details for what Prison Break season six could entail at this point, so fans can only speculate as to what the next chapter holds for Michael and Lincoln.

The most recent series saw Michael win immunity for his crimes, allowing him to finally settle down with Sara and his young son, but this peaceful life inevitably won’t last.

Expect to see him drawn back into his dangerous old life for another action-packed season, with enemies new and old sure to rear their head.

