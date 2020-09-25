When will I’m A Celebrity air in 2020? What we know as it comes to UK

Get ready to see a new bunch of celebrities pushed to their limits as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns for a 20th series this year.

Advertisement

Viewers can now officially look forward to the series, after ITV confirmed that it would indeed be going ahead.

This year’s show might look and feel a lot different to previous years, however, as hosts Ant and Dec won’t be heading Down Under and filming in their usual location in Australia.

Instead, filming for I’m A Celeb will take place in the UK for the first time in 18 years.

The network recently confirmed this year’s location as the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, in North Wales.

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said: “We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show.”

The show has also secured an extra filming location near Gwrych Castle, at Manorafon Farm Park in North Wales, giving away some clue on what this year’s trials will be like.

So what can viewers expect from the upcoming series? Here’s everything you need to know.

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When will I’m A Celebrity air in 2020?

ITV has recently confirmed that I’m A Celebrity will be officially returning for its 20th series this year, with the famous contestants entering a “castle” in Autumn.

Due to the coronavirus, campmates won’t be flying out to Australia to where the show is usually filmed.

Instead, the show will be broadcast live every night from a ruined castle in the countryside.

Speaking of the changes, ITV’s Director of Television, Kevin Lygo said: “We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series and I’m thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers albeit not in the jungle. We have a great team both on and off screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series”.

While it’s not entirely clear which autumn month we’ll be seeing Ant and Dec on our screens again, we’d usually expect to see I’m A Celeb on screen in November. That being said, lockdown has thrown all of our favourite shows into chaos.

Lygo had previously admitted he was looking into alternatives in case the series can’t go ahead.

Where will I’m A Celebrity 2020 UK be filmed?

Due to travel restrictions caused by the current pandemic, the location for the ITV show has been changed to the UK this year.

A group of brave celebrities will be heading to the new I’m A Celebrity filming location at the the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales.

The castle boasts stunning views of the Welsh countryside from a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish sea, sprawling across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

Former contestant Jennie McAlpine recently told RadioTimes.com that she’d much prefer this location, as she feared Australia was going to be “too hot” when she signed up the show.

The actress who appeared on the show in 2016, said: “That would have been ideal for me that location because I’m a red head so it was a real worry going to Australia. That was one of my biggest fears that it’s going to be too hot.”

The series will also be filmed at Manorafon Farm Park in North Wales, which is nearby Gwrych Castle.

The second location has given some clue away on the type of trials viewers can expect to see on the show, as the site is known of hosting a range of animals including meerkats and llamas.

How will I’m A Celebrity 2020 be different this year?

We’re using to seeing the celebs taking on challenges in the heat and being made to eat some very exotic stuff while Down Under, but given the change of location, it’s expected that there’ll be lots of changes to the series.

The producers are, however, keen to keep the feel as normal as possible.

Cowles said: “We are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain. ”

I’m A Celebrity 2020 cast and line-up

It’s too early for names to be confirmed, but lots of rumours are swirling already as to who will be in the I’m A Celeb 2020 line-up.

Beverley Callard, aka Corrie’s Liz Macdonald, coughing major Charles Ingram and ex-footballer Eric Cantona are apparently all in virtual talks to appear on this year’s show.

The 2019 line-up was arguably one of the show’s weaker casts, with no headline-grabbing bust-ups or romances.

Producers will be keen to make up for that with an explosive and exciting set of campmates in 2020. They’ll also be hoping that big stars forced to put their careers on hold during lockdown will be keen to come out and play.

Who are the hosts of I’m a Celebrity in 2020?

When Holly Willoughby filled in for Ant McPartlin in 2018, many wondered if she might be given a permanent hosting role on the show.

But 2019 proved to be business as usual and we’re expecting Ant and Dec to present the show again in 2020.

Who won I’m A Celebrity in 2019?

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa was crowned Queen of the Jungle last year, beating campmates including Andy Whyment, Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway, Nadine Coyle and Caitlin Jenner.

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is expected to return in December this year. To see what’s on right now, remember to check out our TV Guide.