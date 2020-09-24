Meet the cast of BBC drama Life

New BBC drama Life, from Doctor Foster writer Mike Bartlett, kicks off as four separate stories begin for the residents of four separate flats in a large house in Manchester.

But, we are promised: “As each of the four stories unfold and intertwine in surprising ways, they tell a larger story about what happens when we step out of our personal space and take a closer look into other people’s lives.”

Here are the characters we’ll meet – and the actors who play them.

Alison Steadman plays Gail

Who is Gail? Gail is about to celebrate her 70th birthday “when a chance encounter throws her whole life into question”. She is married to Henry, and they have two grown-up children and a young grandson.

What else has Alison Steadman been in? She is, of course, Pam Shipman from Gavin & Stacey – but Alison Steadman has almost 130 screen credits to her name. Other roles have included Edith in Hold the Sunset, Mrs Bennet in Pride & Prejudice, Barbara in Butterfly, Kendall Malone in Orphan Black, Rose in The Syndicate, Betty Simpson in Fat Friends, Mrs Barlow in The Singing Detective, and Pauline Mole in Adrian Mole The Cappuccino Years.

Peter Davison plays Henry

Who is Henry? Gail’s husband of many, many years. He has a tendency to belittle and patronise her.

What else has Peter Davison been in? Quite a lot of different things! In the early 80s he was the Fifth Doctor in Doctor Who, and he played Tristan Farnon in the original BBC series of All Creatures Great and Small (which has now been remade by Channel 5). Recently he played William Priestley in Gentleman Jack, and James Burge in The Trial of Christine Keeler; he’s also been in Liar, Toast of London, The Last Detective, At Home with the Braithwaites, and A Very Peculiar Practice.

Victoria Hamilton plays Belle

Who is Belle? A pilates teacher whose “neatly ordered life” is disrupted when she has to take in her tricky teenage niece, Maya. We’ve actually met her before, in writer Mike Bartlett’s previous drama; “Belle” is Gemma’s neighbour Anna Baker, who left her husband is now trying to make a new life in Manchester.

What else has Victoria Hamilton been in? The actress has starred in some big TV dramas in recent years: she was the Queen Mother in the first two seasons of The Crown, Anna in Doctor Foster, Anna Marshall in Cobra, and Senator Meaghan Sullivan in Deep State. She has plenty of credits on stage and screen, including Victoria & Albert, Lark Rise to Candleford, A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, Pride & Prejudice, Scoop, Persuasion, and Mansfield Park.

Adrian Lester plays David

Who is David? A university academic. He has a deep Christian faith, and married childhood sweetheart Kelly when they were both young. He is “conflicted by temptation” when he goes on a solo holiday and meets Saira.

What else has Adrian Lester been in? Back in 2004, he played Simon in The Day After Tomorrow; more recently, he’s starred in Hustle (as Mickey Stone), London Spy (as Prof Marcus Shaw), Riviera (as Robert Carver), Trauma (as Jon Allerton) and The Rook (as Conrad Grantchester), as well as playing himself in an episode of David Tennant and Michael Sheen’s lockdown drama Staged.

Rachael Stirling plays Kelly

Who is Kelly? David’s wife.

What else has Rachael Stirling been in? You may recognise her as Becky from Detectorists, or Millie Harcourt from The Bletchley Circle, or Mary Harborough from Wild Bill; or perhaps as Nan Astley from Tipping the Velvet. She’s also played Ada in Doctor Who episode The Crimson Horror, and the Duchess of Sutherland in The Young Victoria.

Saira Choudhry plays Saira

Who is Saira? Described as “impulsive”, Saira is on holiday with her friends when she meets David and takes a shine to him.

What else has Saira Choudhry been in? The actress spent the first three years of her career starring as Anita Roy in Hollyoaks. Since then, she’s been in shows including Cold Feet (as Vedika Jawad), No Offence (as PC Tegan Thompson), and Coronation Street (as Naila Badal).

Susannah Fielding plays Ruth

Who is Ruth? Belle’s sister. She suffers from mental health problems and has a difficult relationship with her daughter, Maya.

What else has Susannah Fielding been in? Susanna Fielding has recently played Jennie Gresham in This Time with Alan Partridge, and Isobel in Sticks and Stones. Her screen credits include McDonald & Dodds, The Great Indoors, Lovesick, The C Word, and Catastrophe.

Erin Kellyman plays Maya

Who is Maya? A 15-year-old who’s going through a lot right now. Her mother Ruth is mentally ill and can’t cope with her, and her aunt Belle doesn’t want to look after her either. Maya’s teachers call her “aggressive”; she feels she’s misunderstood.

What else has Erin Kellyman been in? She is perhaps best known for playing Enfys Nest in Solo: A Star Wars Story, or for starring as Éponine in the 2019 BBC version of Les Misérables. Erin Kellyman has also appeared in Don’t Forget the Driver, Raised by Wolves, and upcoming movie The Green Knight.

Melissa Johns plays Hannah

Who is Hannah? A heavily-pregnant young woman who is ready and waiting to welcome her baby daughter. The baby is the result of a passionate one-night stand with a man called Andy, but since becoming pregnant Hannah has coupled up with Liam and they are planning to raise the child together. Still – Hannah’s keen for Andy to also be involved in his child’s life.

What else has Melissa Johns been in? She played Imogen Pascoe in Coronation Street, and Sadie in The Interceptor. Other recent TV credits have included In the Long Run, I Hate Suzie, and Flack, while on Radio 4 she starred in In My Own Skin.

Joshua James plays Liam

Who is Liam? Described as “safe and stable”, Liam is well aware that Hannah’s baby is not biologically his – but he’s looking forward to being a dad. He doesn’t particularly want Andy to be involved.

What else has Joshua James been in? He stars as Tyler Brandon Mills in the TV series Absentia, and has also appeared in I Hate Suzie, Raised by Wolves, McMafia, Black Mirror, and Call the Midwife.

Calvin Demba plays Andy

Who is Andy? The biological father of Hannah’s baby. After their one-night stand he went travelling for months, but now he’s back and working as a supermarket delivery driver. Andy is keen to be involved and wants to be supportive, but he lacks confidence about how to be a dad.

What else has Calvin Demba been in? One of Calvin Demba’s first roles was as Scott Sabeke in Hollyoaks. Since leaving the show in 2012 he’s been in TV shows including Youngers (as Jay) and Sherlock (as Isaac Whitney), and movies including Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Buffy Davis plays Dawn

Who is Dawn? Gail’s friend from school, who has enjoyed a successful career.

What else has Buffy Davis been in? She is the voice of Jolene Archer on The Archers, and plays Pippa Woodley in Doc Martin. Recently she appeared in The Trial of Christine Keeler as Barbara Castle MP, while other credits include Anna Karenina, The Machinist, Angel Has Fallen, and The Night Manager.

Geoffrey Streatfeild plays Jonathan

Who is Jonathan? Gail and Henry’s son.

What else has Geoffrey Streatfeild been in? Recent credits have included Traitors, The Miniaturist, and Prime Suspect 1973. A little further back, he played Fergus Williams in The Thick of It and Calum Reed in Spooks.

Kate Ashfield plays Rachel

Who is Rachel? Gail and Henry’s daughter.

What else has Kate Ashfield been in? She starred as Liz in Shaun of the Dead, and recently played Mary Parker in Sanditon and Yvonne Fulcher in A Confession. Other credits include Collision, The Diary of Anne Frank, and Line of Duty series one – in which she played DCI Gates’s wife, Jools.

Life will air from Tuesday 29th September at 9pm on BBC One.