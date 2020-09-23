When is Supergirl season 6 on TV? Latest news on final season of DC Comics show

The Arrowverse is about to get a little smaller as The CW has announced that Supergirl will be ending after its sixth season.

Originally a CBS show, the hit series starring Melissa Benoist moved to the home of DC’s television content for its second outing and has since played a huge part in its ambitious crossover events.

The cancellation is a surprising move from the broadcaster, making it only the second Arrowverse show to conclude its run (after Arrow itself, which came to a close after eight seasons when star Stephen Amell chose to move on).

But how will Supergirl’s story end on The CW? Here’s everything we know so far:

When is Supergirl season 6 coming out?

Supergirl season six does not have an official premiere date just yet, but The CW intends to air the final episodes sometime in 2021.

Of course, production on numerous shows has been hampered as of late by the coronavirus pandemic, which has made it more challenging to run a television set safely (though production was always planned to pause to accommodate the pregnancy of the show’s star Melissa Benoist).

With the pandemic in mind, work on Supergirl will be reliant on how the health crisis develops over the coming months, but a premiere in the spring could be possible if all goes to plan.

Is Supergirl season 6 the final season?

Sadly for fans, it is indeed. The CW announced in late September that the long-running superhero series would come to an end in its sixth season, allowing the writers time to pen a fitting conclusion to Kara’s story.

Star Melissa Benoist reacted to the news in a heartfelt Instagram post reflecting on her time in the role, and promising “one helluva final season”.

“To say it has been an honour portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement,” the statement begins. “Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless.

“She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.

“I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season.”

Fortunately, this being the highly interconnected Arrowverse, it would be difficult to entirely rule out some Supergirl cameo appearances in the future – perhaps in the upcoming Superman and Lois spin-off?

What will happen in Supergirl season 6?

Plot details for the sixth and final season of Supergirl are scarce right now, but it appears that the writers have plans to use Lex Luthor in their big send-off.

Speaking to People TV, actor Jon Cryer revealed that the season five finale has now been rewritten, after being left unfinished due to the coronavirus shutdown.

He said: “They’re writing a whole bunch of new stuff around it… Which is interesting because the way my character was thwarted now doesn’t happen anymore. So I was like, ‘Oh, did I not get defeated? Wait a minute, I like this!'”

It’s possible that the writers had some idea that the end was nigh for Supergirl, and thus chose to save their final Luthor confrontation for a climactic ending.

We’ll keep this page updated with more Supergirl season six plot details as they come in.

Who is in the cast of Supergirl season 6?

Melissa Benoist will return as Kara Danvers, better known as Supergirl, alongside her nemesis Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer).

Also, expect to see series regulars Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers), David Harewood (Martian Manhunter), Katie McGrath (Lena Luthor), Jesse Rath as Brainy, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, and Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen return for the final chapter.

Fingers crossed too that some old faces – including Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen, Jeremy Jordon as Winn Schott and Calista Flockhart as Cat Grant – might reappear for the show’s swansong.

