Meet the cast of Celebrity Karaoke Club – full line-up revealed

Seven celebrities will be showing of their vocals as they belt out some classic tunes for ITV’s Celebrity Karaoke Club.

Advertisement

The new series, which kicks off on September 23rd, will see the celebs battling it out to win the competition.

But there’s a twist… each contestant will also have to impress their competition, as every karaoke singer will also play the role of a judge.

At the end of every episode, one celeb will be sent packing, with new celebrities joining the competition also hoping to be crowned the karaoke king or queen.

So, which celebs can we expect to see on the show?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Scarlett Moffatt

TV fave Scarlett Moffat will be heading into the Karaoke bar. Moffatt is best known for appearing on Channel 4’s Gogglebox with her parents from 2014 to 2016.

In 2016, she took part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here and was crowned Queen of The Jungle. Since then, she’s hosted the after show Extra Camp alongside Joe Swash and Joel Dommett, and also presented on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Judi Love

The comedian rose to fame off the back of her hilarious social media videos. She’s now a regular panellist on Loose Women, and recently took part on Celebrity MasterChef where she made it to the semi finals.

Let’s hope Judi can sing as well as she can cook!

Joel Dommett

Getty Images

The comedian, television presenter and actor finished runner-up on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2016, and went on to host the after show with Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash. This year, he hosted The Masked Singer UK.

Courtney Act

Getty Images

The international drag star became popular in 2003 after she competed on the first season of American Idol/

Since then, her TV CV has started to fill up. She featured on season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and finished as runner up. And, in 2018, she appeared on the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother.

Roman Kemp

Getty

The radio host and TV personality is known for presenting on Capital FM. In 2019, Kemp finished in third place in the 19th series of I’m A Celebrity.

David Potts

The reality TV star is best known for appearing on ITV2’s Ibiza Weekender. He previously appeared on Celebs Go Dating and is making quite the name for himself on the reality TV scene. Let’s hope his singing is up to par!

Melvin Odoom

Getty Images

Radio DJ and comedian Melvin is one of the celebs taking part on Celebrity Karaoke Club. He’s best known for hosting his Kiss radio show with Rickie Haywood, and has presented multiple shows, including Channel 4’s Lego Masters and The Xtra Factor with Rochelle Humes.

Jessica Wright

ITV

The Essex beauty is best known for appearing on ITV’s The Only Way is Essex. She left the show in 2016 and in the years since has been working on her own music. In 2012, Wright signed a three-single deal with All Around the World productions. Something tells us she might be the one to watch!

Luke Kempner

Getty Images

The comedian and impressionist is known for impersonating other people. Let’s hope he’ll be able to impersonate a singer when it’s his turn to get on the mic!

Diana Vickers

Getty Images

The singer and actress rose to fame in 2008 as a semi-finalist on the X Factor. She later signed a deal with RCA Records and played the title role in a West End revival of The Rise and Fall of Little Voice. Watch it Jess, Vickers might be coming for your spot!

Baga Chipz

Will the Drag Race star be able to serve real vocals on Celebrity Karaoke Club? She recently took part on Celebrity MasterChef, but went home after the first day. Maybe karaoke’s more her speed?

Tallia Storm

ITV

The other contestants might want to watch out because this isn’t Tallia’s first singing gig. At the age of 13, Tallia played with Sir Elton John in June 2012, singing five songs at Falkirk Stadium to thousands of his fans.

She then signed a record contract when she was 16 and released a book called Pop Girl about a fictional teen singer called Storm Hall.

Most recently she appeared on Celebs Go Dating.

Samira Mighty

Getty Images

The reality TV star is known for appearing on Love Island, but there’s more to her than the dating show. Before entering the villa, the 23-year-old was best known for starring in the musical Dreamgirls since November 2017.

Last year, she took part on X Factor: The Celebrity with her LI co-stars Wes Nelson, Zara McDermott and Eyal Booker.

Advertisement

Celebrity Karaoke is on ITV2 at 10pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.