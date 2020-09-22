Married at First Sight Australia’s “juicy” finale reveals the truth about Dean and Davina

It was the last opportunity to settle scores, pledge eternal love or just shrug their shoulders for the couples on Married at First Sight Australia season five on E4 and with the promise of tapes showing the true stories of the series’ most dramatic private moments, the finale was destined to be dynamite.

Advertisement

And so it proved. Dean Wells was right back to square one with ex-wife Tracey Jewel and the viewing public when his behaviour on the Boys’ Night and with Davina Rankin was shown to the entire group on the E4 “blind” wedding reality show.

The wife-swapping conversation played particularly badly. Dean and Justin Fischer squirmed as the tapes rolled and the truth came out. Dean felt a “vibe” from Carly, while Justin said he wanted to trade in his wife Carly for Ashley Irvin.

The group were stunned and Dean jumped in. “To see all the reactions, I can definitely understand why you think it’s a bit disrespectful and inappropriate and I apologise to all the women here.”

Dean was back in the dog house, joined by Davina Rankin when the clips of their deceitful get-together were replayed. Davina hid behind a pillow as video of the affair played to the group.

Davina revealed exactly what sort of person she was before the first dinner party. “If there was someone at tonight’s dinner party that I was interested in, I’d pursue that.”

Then Tracey saw Dean tell Davina: “No offence to Tracey, but her looks are not her best quality.”

Tracey flipped her lid (who wouldn’t?). “You know what? I don’t want my looks to be my best quality, cause I’ve got so many other qualities,”

Tracey was stunned by the affair and accused her of having “no morals and no value”.

“Tough as it may be, Davina must suffer some consequences for her actions” #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia pic.twitter.com/huAtPsrPtG — Omar Abid (@omarstandup) September 22, 2020

Literally no one in the E4 audience felt any sympathy for Davina.

Tracey is KILLING it in this confrontation of Davina & Dean.

Davina is a lying, manipulative gaslighter.

I hope she sought help for her awful attitude. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Gemma ???? (@Gemma_Fox) September 22, 2020

Viewers loved the pay-off in which Tracey and Ryan Gallagher finally got to see the true colours of their respective (ex) partners.

So glad that the Dean/Davina saga has been shown to everyone.

Tracey & Ryan deserved to see the whole truth #MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia — Crystal (@CrysTalksVlogs) September 22, 2020

Ryan, meanwhile, underlined why he had become the sweetheart of the series (and was later in the running to star in The Bachelor in Australia).

Davina: I'm sure you're going to win over a million hearts.

Ryan: I only need one. I just melted. Big up Ryan.#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Dj Feminem UK (@FeminemDj) September 22, 2020

Tracey shocked the group and viewers when Dean revealed she’d been sending him lingerie images of herself after they’d broken up. Her new boyfriend, Sean Thomsen, was surprised, to say the least.

She sent pictures of herself in her underwear to Dean…????????‍♀️ Tracy is a player too…???? it’s all coming out now, so to speak…????????#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia https://t.co/vttucMNVNG — Teena Massam (@teenamassam) September 22, 2020

Elsewhere, Ashley was still upset about ex Troy Delmege moving on so swiftly to find new love with Carly.

Ashley complains that Troy moved on from her too quickly even those she didn’t care about him. Yes it’s a shock but they owe you nothing. Stop being a kid #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Smelleykins ✨ (@Smelleykins) September 22, 2020

One viewer summarised the feelings of many: “Seeing how happy Troy is with Carly is destroying Ashley !”

Seeing how happy Troy is with Carly is destroying Ashley !#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia #MAFSAustralia #MarriedAtFirstSightAus — Mace Windu (@Mayce_Windu) September 22, 2020

“Boys night footage, Dean and Davina footage, and Traceys been a bit naughty herself. This has been a juicy last episode”, according to another fan.

Boys night footage, Dean and Davina footage, and Traceys been a bit naughty herself. This has been a juicy last episode 🙂#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Shelby ???? (@shelbyfosterxx) September 22, 2020

Many thought the series had delivered the goods and been worth watching over 32 episodes. “I don’t ever tweet but good god this episode of #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia Is off the scale good .. what am I going to do when it’s over????”

I don’t ever tweet but good god this episode of #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia

Is off the scale good .. what am I going to do when it’s over???? — Ed Plumbly (@eadie500) September 22, 2020

Twitter got a little emotional as everyone said goodbye to season five of Married at First Sight Australia.

Thank you all of you for joining me on this massive journey and sharing yours with me. I'm not watching the UK version; it's rubbish so I bid you all farewell. Now to google I go! #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia pic.twitter.com/iivLfDGwB5 — Yvonne Wright (@yvonneth83) September 22, 2020

On the other hand, “it’s been an absolute pleasure but I’m glad it’s not on tomorrow or for the feasible cuz I’m tired.”

Peeps. It’s been an absolute pleasure but I’m glad it’s not on tomorrow or for the feasible cuz I’m tired. ???? Catch you all on the flip side ✌???? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Lozza ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@Lozza_1977) September 22, 2020

So what will people do now that the classic series has come to an end, besides rest? Well, it’s not long until the UK version of Married at First Sight begins in October on Channel 4.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.