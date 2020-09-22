What time is the coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

Last updated: 22nd September

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce new measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus today, as the numbers rise once again throughout the UK.

Johnson will first update MPs about the new steps before informing the nation in a televised address this evening.

It follows yesterday’s press briefing warning the public of a difficult winter ahead. Yesterday’s press conference, led by Professor Chris Witty and Sir Patrick Vallance, saw the experts say this is a “six-month problem that we have to deal with collectively.”

The news comes as the rate of infection has risen in many places around the country, prompting speculation tougher lockdown measures are soon to be implemented.

Earlier today, opposition leader Kier Starmer said in a speech at Labour’s virtual conference that there was “nothing inevitable about a second lockdown” adding that we “need a national effort to prevent” it.

The coronavirus press briefings were a regular part of the television schedules earlier in the year, as people made time to tune in for the latest information about the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Past events have been hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other members of the cabinet.

Read on for everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

Johnson will first speak to MPs about the new measures at 12:30pm before the televised address to the public that will be available to watch on BBC One at 8pm.

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Today, that is expected to be an announcement about curfews for pubs and an update on working from home.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

The daily update is broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

The daily briefings have been broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel in the past, while the BBC also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme each day that featured the daily briefing.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Today’s address will be lead by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson was not present at yesterday’s briefing, which was led by Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty alongside Chief Scientific Adviser Prof Patrick Vallance.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

It is expected that today’s briefing will see Johnson announce new measures to curb the spread of the virus in a bid to stop a second wave, with pubs, bars and restaurants set to be forced to close by a 10pm curfew from this Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is also set to encourage anyone who has returned to offices since the first lockdown to begin working from home again where possible.

Yesterday’s briefing covered how the UK could be impacted by coronavirus this winter, with the season having long been thought a significant hurdle in the pandemic and Whitty and Vallance outlining that the nation would have to deal with the virus collectively in the months ahead.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Yes, the Prime Minister will lead today’s briefing.

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his severe case of coronavirus. However, other senior ministers have stepped in for him on numerous occasions.

Ministers that have led briefings in the past include Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

