ITV’s Innocent to return for series 2 with new star Katherine Kelly

ITV drama Innocent is returning for a second series, which will tell a brand new crime story revolving around the murder of a teenage boy.

Katherine Kelly will take the lead role as schoolteacher Sally Wright, who becomes embroiled in a scandal when it is alleged that she has been having an affair with her 16-year-old pupil, Matty Taylor.

When Matty is found dead, brutally stabbed with a broken cider bottle, suspicion falls upon Sally who had admitted to taking special interest in the boy.

Wright is convicted of his murder and sentenced to 15 years in prison, but evidence later emerges that clears her name and restores her freedom.

However, the case has all but destroyed the life she once had, which involved a stable marriage, a nice home and a good job teaching English at a local comprehensive.

Upon her release from prison, she becomes intent on tracking down Matty’s real killer, and finally getting justice for his grieving parents.

Kelly said: “I’m thrilled to be working on this complex and thrilling drama by Matt Arlidge and Chris Lang. I look forward to bringing the mix of Sally’s fragility and quiet strength to life.”

The first series of Innocent aired on ITV back in 2018, unravelling a different crime mystery about a man acquitted for the murder of his wife on a legal technicality.

Series two will feature an all-new cast of characters, led by Kelly and also including Jamie Bamber (Marcella) as her on-screen husband, Sam.

Priyanga Burford (Press), Shaun Dooley (The Stranger), Amy-Leigh Hickman (Our Girl), Lucy Black (Gentleman Jack), Michael Yare (Game of Thrones), Andrew Tiernan (Marcella), Nadia Albina (Years and Years), Poppy Miller (Line of Duty), Janine Wood (Silent Witness), Laura Rollins (Doctors), and Michael Stevenson (Casualty) will also appear.

The show has started filming at locations in the Lake District and Ireland, with a premiere date yet to be confirmed, but likely to be sometime in 2021.

ITV Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair Jones said: “Innocent II is a thriller which keeps you guessing to the very end. Chris and Matt’s brilliant scripts are compelling and the characters incredibly relatable. We’re thrilled to be working again with TXTV and Chris Lang on a second instalment of Innocent.”

Innocent series two is coming soon to ITV.