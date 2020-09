Dancing On Ice 2021 line-up: Confirmed contestants plus all the rumours

Myleene Klass became the first celebrity confirmed for Dancing on Ice when it returns in the New Year. But fans have been speculating about which other stars could be joining Myleene on the skating rink in 2021.

Hosted by This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the long-running entertainment show is reportedly set to start filming in January, with rumours flying about which famous faces will join the upcoming series’ line-up.

The first confirmed contestant for Dancing on Ice 2021 is Myleene Klass.

The musician and TV presenter Myleene Klass became the first celebrity to be confirmed for the new series. Myleene is a lifelong non-skater, but said: Guess who won’t be holding the coats at the side of the rink anymore! I am so, SO excited to be joining the cast of @dancingonice. My girls have always wanted me to do this but I’ve always been too scared someone will skate over my fingers!”

Here’s everything you need to know about the other celebrities rumoured to be taking part next year.

Sally Dyvenor

Coronation Street actress Sally Dyvenor was reportedly spotted by The Sun heading to auditions for the hit show, so it’s possible we may see her on the ice next year.

The 57-year-old, who arrives on the Cobbles in 1986, wouldn’t be the first Corrie actress to take to the skates, with Lisa George (Beth Tinker) taking part in the 2020 series.

Mark ‘Bez’ Berry

The Happy Mondays’ star, who was reportedly seen by The Sun arriving at Dancing On Ice auditions, wouldn’t be a surprising pick for Dancing on Ice after proving popular on Celebrity Gogglebox this year.

The maracas maestro told RadioTimes.com this month that he “certainly wouldn’t say no” to Strictly, so given that Dancing on Ice swaps the ballroom for the ice rink, we can see Bez hitting the ice.

Denise van Outen

Another famous face fresh from Celebrity Gogglebox, Denise van Outen has also been spotted at Dancing On Ice auditions.

The actress, who competed on The Masked Singer UK earlier this year, has appeared in West End productions of Chicago and the 2012 series of Strictly Come Dancing, so her dancing abilities would certainly make her a shoe-in for the ITV skating show.

Luke Trotman

Love Island 2020 star Luke Trotman has been spotted heading to Dancing On Ice auditions and after showcasing his dancing abilities with girlfriend and fellow Love Island star Siannise Fudge, he seems like the perfect fit for the ITV competition.

He would be following in the footsteps of previous Love Island alumni, like winner Kem Cetinay, Wes Nelson and Maura Higgins.

Denise Lewis

British Olympian and sports presenter Denise Lewis is also rumoured to be in consideration for Dancing On Ice’s 2021 line-up.

The 47-year-old wouldn’t be the first athlete to take part on the show, with Dame Kelly Holmes, Steve Backley, swimmer Sharron Davies and gymnast Beth Tweddle taking part in previous seasons.

Dr Alex George

Love Island’s Dr Alex has also been reportedly spotted heading towards Dancing On Ice auditions, which would make him the second contestant from the ITV dating show up for consideration.

The A&E doctor occasionally appears on This Morning and Good Morning Britain as a medical correspondent, and hosts his own podcast – The Waiting Room.

Billie Faiers

TOWIE star Billie Faiers is rumoured to be interested in appearing on the ITV ice skating competition. She would be following in fellow co-star Gemma Collins footsteps, as the GC competed in 2019 with professional Matt Evers.

Baga Chipz

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK runner-up Baga Chipz could make Dancing On Ice herstory by becoming the first drag queen to compete on the show, after she was reportedly spotted heading to auditions for the ITV competition.

Since appearing on the first series of the UK drag competition, Baga Chipz has competed on Celebrity MasterChef, Pointless Celebrities, CelebAbility and appeared on X Factor: Celebrity. Dancing On Ice seems like the next logical step in the performer’s reality series journey.

Samantha Giles

Emmerdale actress Samantha Giles is also rumoured to be interested in appearing on Dancing On Ice 2021.

The actress, who is best known for playing Bernice Blackstock on the soap, would be following in the footsteps of costar Matthew Wolfenden, who won the ITV skating competition’s 2012 series.

Carly Stenson

Hollyoaks’ Carly Stenson has also reportedly been seen heading to Dancing On Ice auditions.

Best known for playing Steph Cunningham on the Channel 4 series, Stenson would be the first Hollyoaks star to appear on the competition since Richard Blackwood competed in 2019.

Jodie Prenger

West End star Jodie Prenger is also rumoured to be in consideration for a place on the skating competition’s celeb line-up.

The actress and singer, who won musical competition I’d Do Anything in 2008, has appeared on the Biggest Loser, Pointless Celebrities and Let’s Dance for Comic Relief in the past.

Wayne Bridge

English footballer Wayne Bridge was reportedly seen heading to Dancing On Ice auditions. The 39-year-old retired England player wouldn’t be the first footballer to compete on Dancing on Ice, with David Seaman, Lee Sharpe, Graeme Le Saux and Kevin Kilbane taking part in previous years.

Jake Canuso

Italian-British actor Jake Canuso is rumoured to be interested in the Dancing On Ice line-up. The Benidorm star, who played Mateo Castellanos in the ITV comedy, recently appeared in sitcom Scarborough, Bad Education and Cardinal Burns.

Dancing on Ice will return in 2021.