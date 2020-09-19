Emmys presenters will wear tuxedo hazmat suits to hand out trophies because that’s 2020 for you

Award ceremonies have had a very different flavour to them this year – with no live audiences and winners accepting their awards remotely – and the Emmy Awards are taking the changes to a whole new level.

The prestigious US TV Awards Ceremony takes place this weekend, and will reportedly see presenters wearing tuxedo hazmat suits as they hand out the awards to this year’s winners.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the suits have been created by costume designer Katja Cahill and executive producer Guy Carrington, who collaborated with a hazmat manufacturer.

Here's your first look at the very dapper hazmat-suited trophy presenter! Don't miss the #Emmys Sunday at 8e|5p on ABC. pic.twitter.com/JNJafRnOOb — ABC (@ABCNetwork) September 18, 2020

The report says the suits are being brought in to “ensure the health and safety of all of our winners and the presenter by following all of the health and safety protocols — with a twist.”

Apparently the presenters will wear the suits as they take the awards to the homes of the winners, with the presentations set to be broadcast live during the ceremony.

The ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and the introduction of hazmat tuxedos isn’t the only unusual clothing choice to have been made – with the normal black tie dress code eschewed in favour of a “come as you are” dress code, allowing invited guests and nominees to wear whatever they wish.

This Awards will be broadcast on ABC on Sunday 20th September at 8pm E.T. for US-based viewers, while UK viewers can tune in (from 1am on Monday, UK time) via the Emmys website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel.

Several British actors are up for awards at the ceremony, including trio of Succession stars Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen and Harriet Walter in addition to Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, The Crown‘s Olivia Colman and Westworld star Thandie Newton. Meanwhile Irish actor Paul Mescal is also up for an award for his breakout role on Normal People.

