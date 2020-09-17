Accessibility Links

Who is on BBC Question Time tonight? Host and full list of panellists

These guests will be joining Fiona Bruce on the BBC One show.

Question Time

BBC’s Question Time makes a return tonight with the latest season of the political debate show.

After a three month break, host Fiona Bruce will be back to host the show with a virtual audience due to the current pandemic.

Given the current circumstances, and ongoing Brexit negotiations, it’s likely there’ll be lots to talk about this series.

So, who can we expect to see on the panel tonight? Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Question Time on?

Question Time airs on BBC One at 10.45pm on Thursday nights. The episode is then made available for catch up on BBC iPlayer.

Who is on the Question Time panel tonight?

Tonight, Fiona will be joined by junior business minister Nadhim Zahawi, Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth, Professor Sunetra Gupta, John Caudwell – who is the co-founder of Phones 4u – and author Nicci Gerrard.

Nadhim Zahawi

Nadhim Zahawi is an Iraqi-born British Conservative Party politician, who is a junior Minister. He has been the Member of Parliament for Stratford-on-Avon since 2010, after the retirement of previous Conservative MP John Maples.

Nicci Gerrard

Gerrard is a writer and campaigner, a celebrated novelist and recipient of the 2016 Orwell Prize for Journalism ‘Exposing Britain’s Social Evils’.

She is known professionally by her pseudonym Nicci French, which is the joint name she and her husband Sean French use to write.

She has been campaigning to prevent people in residential homes being separated from their carers during the coronavirus crisis.

Jon Ashworth

Jon Ashworth is a British Labour Party politician who has served as Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care since 2016 and Member of Parliament for Leicester South since 2011.

Ashworth worked as an adviser to Gordon Brown and head of party relations for Ed Miliband.

John Caudwell

John Caudwell is a British billionaire businessman and philanthropist who co-founded the mobile phone retailer Phones 4u.

Sunetra Gupta

Sunetra Gupta is an Indian infectious disease epidemiologist and a professor of theoretical epidemiology at the University of Oxford, England.

She has done research on the transmission dynamics of various infectious diseases, including malaria, influenza and COVID-19.

Speaking of the current pandemic, she previously said: “people are treating [COVID] like an external disaster, like a hurricane or a tsunami, as if you can batten down the hatches and it will be gone eventually. That is simply not correct”.

Question Time is on BBC One at 10.45pm on Thursdays. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide

