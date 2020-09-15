Accessibility Links

How to watch Pretty Little Liars in the UK

The killer teen-clique drama follows a group of friends whose leader goes missing.

Pretty Little Liars

If you’re a fan of Riverdale and Gossip Girl, chances are that teen thriller Pretty Little Liars is already on your radar – and as luck would have it, the series is now available to watch for UK-based viewers.

Inspired by the novel series of the same name by Sara Shepard, the show runs for seven seasons, and made stars of its young cast.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Pretty Little Liars in the UK.

How can I watch Pretty Little Liars in the UK?

All seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars are available to purchase and watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as Pretty Little Liars.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Pretty Little Liars cast

The show focuses on a group of high school friends whose ‘leader’ goes missing, with a central ensemble cast featuring Lucy Hale as Aria Montgomery, Troian Bellisario as Spencer Hastings, Ashley Benson as Hanna Marin, and Shay Mitchell as Emily Fields.

The clique struggles in the wake of their friend Alison’s disappearance, before they begin receiving blackmail from a shadowy online figure called “A”. Initially believing that “A” in their missing friend, when Alison’s body is found, all bets are off regarding their blackmailer’s identity.

Fancy a TV show recommendation? Check out our guide to the best TV shows on Amazon Prime Video UK, or visit our TV guide to find out what else is on.

Pretty Little Liars

Pretty Little Liars
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
