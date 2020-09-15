Meet Marc, GBBO contestant and bronze retin scultpor

It’s almost time for The Great British Bake Off to start!

Advertisement

This year’s Great British Bake Off contestants have now been confirmed – and the line-up is looking pretty good.

Stepping into the infamous white tent is Marc – a 51-year-old bronze resin sculptor from Cornwall.

Marc started baking as a form of therapy after losing his leg in a motorbike accident.

Now, he’s hoping to show his daughters that even when life throws obstacles at you, you can rise to new challenges and develop new passions by joining the Channel 4 show.

So will he be able to win Star Baker? Or will he be made to eat humble pie? Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who is GBBO contestant Marc?

Name: Marc

Marc Age: 51

51 Where is he from? Cornwall

Cornwall What jobs does Marc do? Bronze Resin Sculptor

channel 4

Born and raised in Leicester, fervent climber Marc spent his youth travelling the world and conquering mountains, before settling back in the UK and becoming a landscape photographer.

After losing his leg in a motorbike accident in 2016, Marc started baking bread as a form of therapy and eventually moved onto baking cakes and pastries.

From palmiers and chausson aux pommes to opera cakes and millefeuille, his bakes now show real finesse.

He’s a support worker and single parent, and, with the support of his daughters, he’s taken up climbing once again!

What are Marc’s strengths and weaknesses? “My strengths are definitely bread and any dough based recipes – my weakness is cakes.”

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

What has Marc said about joining Bake Off?

Marc was most looking forward to just getting inside the tent, saying: “I was incredibly excited, happy and very very nervous! I was really looking forward to standing behind the iconic benches, meeting the judges and of course Noel and Matt.”

Recalling his favourite memories during filming, he added:”Being surrounded by 11 other great people, all in the competition with me, and I just remember feeling the very positive and exciting energy in the tent.”

Channel 4

The producers recently revealed the behind-the-scenes changes the show had to go through in order to work in the current climate, which included isolating in bubbles for the entire crew, cast and production.

So, if Marc had the chance to “bubble with” one former Baker, who would it be?

Speaking of previous Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, he gushed: “Nadiya – a lovely person, warm personality, brilliant baker and amazing cook!”

Aww.

When is GBBO back?

The show will return to Channel 4 for the 11th series on September 22nd at 8pm.

The network announced the news on the official Great British Bake Off Twitter page, sharing a picture of the judges and hosts with the caption: “Put a little love in your tart. Join us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Great British Bake Off!”

Put a little love in your tart. Join us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Great British Bake Off! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/q5k4kjrTZt — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 9, 2020

Actor Matt Lucas will take over from Sandi Toksvig, as he joins Noel Fielding as a co-host.

Matt recently opened up about filming in the current pandemic, comparing it to “living on a holiday camp.”

During an appearance on Steph McGovern’s daytime show, Steph’s Packed Lunch, he explained: “We did something I don’t think any other production had yet done. The makers, Love Productions, hired a hotel and we had a skeleton staff working in the hotel of about 25 people. Everyone who was working on the show lived in this hotel and the tent was put up in the grounds.”

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off starts on Channel 4 on September 22nd at 8pm. To keep up to date with the latest Bake Off news, see here. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.