Can I apply for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 tickets? Latest updates on audience

One of the things that makes Strictly Come Dancing is the live studio audience, who get to see all the action right from the front row.

With many shows having to scrap their audience due to COVID-19, many wondered if the BBC One show would have the same fate, but there’s good news!

With a few safety measures in place, the 18th series will be going ahead with a studio audience, which means the public will get to see the Strictly Come Dancing line-up right up, close and personal.

So as we wait for the new series to kick off, which is expected to be some time this Autumn, here’s how you can apply for tickets during the current climate.

Can I get tickets for Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

You sure can!

The BBC recently released updated guidelines on how to apply for tickets during the pandemic on the BBC Shows and Tours website.

It is advised that members of the public read the full terms and conditions, and make access requirements known during the application process.

As spaces will be limited in the studio, for the first time ever tickets will be allocated to groups of four allowing for families to come along as a family bubble or household group.

The number of tickets and dates you are eligible for has been restricted and individuals can apply for a maximum of four tickets per show.

Applications for smaller groups, however, will not be permitted to make the most use of the available studio space.

As well as this, multiple applications for the same date will be disregarded, but you can apply for as many dates as you wish. You’ll only receive tickets for one date, though, and this is non-transferable, so fans should be careful when selecting dates.

Applicants will only be notified if they’re successful and tickets will be sent out two to three weeks before each recording.

Registration is now open and will remain open until 10pm on Sunday 20 September.

We haven’t had a confirmed start date for Strictly Come Dancing just yet, though it’s been rumoured to be late October .

Usually, the random ballot for tickets closes just under a month before the first live show, so we can expect to hear the Strictly theme tune pretty soon!

The minimum age for guests is 14 and all under 18s must be accompanied by an adult on the night.

You can find full details on how to apply, dates, times and the ID required, here.

Good luck!

Will the audience be required to follow any safety measures?

The BBC Shows and Tours website has listed all the guidelines the audience will have to follow this year, including wearing face coverings during the recording and while on site at Elstree.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of coronavirus are strongly advised not to attend.

The site reads: “Please do not attend the show if you begin to develop any of the symptoms of coronavirus or if you have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus – and please be aware that the BBC will be supporting the NHS Test and Trace scheme.”

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year.